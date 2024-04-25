US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Offers Instant Access to the Nation’s Top Asbestos Lawyers to Ensure a Navy Veteran-Worker with Lung Cancer Whose Asbestos Exposure Took Place Before 1983 Gets Compensated

“If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or a person who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 at work and they have just been diagnosed with lung cancer-please call us at 866-714-6466.” — US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

WASHINGTON , DC , USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a US Navy Veteran or person who has been diagnosed with lung cancer to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they also had significant exposure to asbestos while in the service or at work before 1983. Most of these people are over 60 years old and most are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

The number of people who will be diagnosed with asbestos exposure lung cancer in the USA is probably over 10,000 this year-but again few get compensated because most have either forgotten about their extreme exposure to asbestos or because of their age they do not think they would qualify. The Advocate is trying to change this sad fact.

The Advocate says, “If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran or a person who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1983 at work and they have just been diagnosed with lung cancer-please call us at 866-714-6466 for direct access to some of the nation’s top asbestos lawyers. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-person must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces-or at work.

* The Navy Veteran's-person's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran-person who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-person must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or person have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's-person's job or specialty as the group would be happy to discuss at 866-714-6466. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-person who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com