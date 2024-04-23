FY23 DAF Annual Safety Awards
KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety Maj. Gen. Sean Choquette released the recipients for the fiscal year 2023 Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff Safety Awards, as well as the Air and Space Forces Chief of Safety Awards.
“Safety is about increasing combat power,” said Choquette. “Our Safety enterprise goal is to build an operational force maximizing readiness in air, space, and cyberspace. These awardees led our efforts to preserve the combat capability our personnel and systems provide by mitigating those risks.”
The FY23 Department of the Air Force Safety Awards Program provides organizations, teams, and individuals the opportunity to be recognized for their hard work, enhanced performance, accomplishments, and feats in safety.
“Congratulations to all the winners — this year was extremely competitive,” Choquette said. “Through your hard work, you ensure our Airmen and Guardians are safe and effective every day as they train, fight, and win.”
The DAF Safety Award winners are:
Secretary of the Air Force Safety Award
United States Air Forces in Europe-United States Air Forces Africa
This award recognizes the MAJCOM/FLDCOM/DRU/FOA with the most effective overall safety program.
Major General Benjamin D. Foulois Memorial Award
Air Combat Command
This award recognizes the MAJCOM/FLDCOM/DRU/FOA with the most effective flight safety program.
Koren Kolligian Jr. Trophy
Captain Harry G. McMahon, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea
This award recognizes outstanding airmanship by a Total Force individual aircrew member in the U.S. Air Force. The crewmember must show extraordinary skill, alertness, ingenuity, or proficiency in averting or minimizing the seriousness of an aviation mishap during flight or intent for flight.
Colonel Will L. Tubbs Memorial Award for Occupational Safety
Air Education and Training Command
This award recognizes the MAJCOM/FLDCOM/DRU/FOA with the most effective ground safety program.
DAF Safety Civilian Professional of the Year Award
Mr. Takashi Koki, 18th Wing, Kadena AB, Japan – Pacific Air Forces
DAF Safety Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Award
TSgt Anthony W. Shults, 352nd Special Operations Wing, Mildenhall AB, UK – Air Force Special Operations Command
DAF Safety Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Award
SMSgt Randy “Shane” Christian, 48th Wing – Air Forces Europe Africa Command
DAF Safety Officer of the Year Award
Maj Richard R. LaGrua II, 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, FL – Air Force Special Operations Command
Chief of Safety Special Achievement Award
B-21 Envelope Expansion Safety Planning Team, Edwards AFB, CA – Air Force Materiel Command
Chief of Safety Aircrew of Distinction Award
Crew of Scout 94, 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale AFB, LA – Air Force Reserve Command and Air Force Global Strike Command
Chief of Safety Aviation Individual Maintenance Safety Award
MSgt Katherine D. Owens, 18th Wing, Kadena AB, Japan – Pacific Air Forces
Chief of Safety Aviation Team Maintenance Safety Award
31st Maintenance Squadron Safety Team, Aviano AB, Italy – Air Forces Europe
Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award Category I
Space Base Delta 1, Peterson SFB, CO - Space Operations Command
Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award Category II
51st Fighter Wing, Osan AB, South Korea – Pacific Air Forces
Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award Category III
100th Air Refueling Wing, Mildenhall AB, UK – Air Forces Europe
Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award Category IV
36th Wing, Anderson AB, Guam – Pacific Air Forces
Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award Category V
Detachment VII, Air Force Research Lab, Edwards AFB, CA – Air Force Materiel Command.
Occupational Safety Career Professional of the year
TSgt Joseph D. Marsden, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing – Air Forces Central Command
Occupational Safety Civilian Professional of the year
Ms. Alexis B. Lynn, 512th Airlift Wing, Dover AFB, DE – Air Force Reserve Command
Chief of Safety Outstanding Space Safety Program Award
Assured Access to Space Safety Team, Los Angeles AFB, CA – Space Systems Command
Chief of Safety Team Space Safety Award
Assured Access to Space Safety Team, Los Angeles AFB, CA – Space Systems Command
Chief of Safety Individual Space Safety Award
Cathrine A. Mott, Air Force Research Lab Det III, Kirtland AFB, NM – Air Force Materiel Command
Chief of Safety Individual Weapons Safety Award
MSgt Joel D. Schaarschmidt, 7th Air Force, Osan AB, South Korea – Pacific Air Forces
Chief of Safety Team Weapons Safety Award
377th Air Base Wing Weapons Safety Office, Kirtland AFB, NM – Air Force Global Strike Command
Chief of Safety Individual Nuclear Surety Award
TSgt Ethan J. Stroschein, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem AB, Germany – Air Forces Europe
Chief of Safety Team Nuclear Surety Award
90th Missile Wing Safety, F.E. Warren AFB, WY – Air Force Global Strike Command
Aero Club Safety Certificates
Eglin AFB, FL – Air Force Materiel Command
Yakota AB, Japan – Pacific Air Forces