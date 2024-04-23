FY23 DAF Annual Safety Awards

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- Department of the Air Force Chief of Safety Maj. Gen. Sean Choquette released the recipients for the fiscal year 2023 Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff Safety Awards, as well as the Air and Space Forces Chief of Safety Awards.

“Safety is about increasing combat power,” said Choquette. “Our Safety enterprise goal is to build an operational force maximizing readiness in air, space, and cyberspace. These awardees led our efforts to preserve the combat capability our personnel and systems provide by mitigating those risks.”

The FY23 Department of the Air Force Safety Awards Program provides organizations, teams, and individuals the opportunity to be recognized for their hard work, enhanced performance, accomplishments, and feats in safety.

“Congratulations to all the winners — this year was extremely competitive,” Choquette said. “Through your hard work, you ensure our Airmen and Guardians are safe and effective every day as they train, fight, and win.”

The DAF Safety Award winners are:

Secretary of the Air Force Safety Award

United States Air Forces in Europe-United States Air Forces Africa

This award recognizes the MAJCOM/FLDCOM/DRU/FOA with the most effective overall safety program.

Major General Benjamin D. Foulois Memorial Award

Air Combat Command

This award recognizes the MAJCOM/FLDCOM/DRU/FOA with the most effective flight safety program.

Koren Kolligian Jr. Trophy

Captain Harry G. McMahon, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea

This award recognizes outstanding airmanship by a Total Force individual aircrew member in the U.S. Air Force. The crewmember must show extraordinary skill, alertness, ingenuity, or proficiency in averting or minimizing the seriousness of an aviation mishap during flight or intent for flight.

Colonel Will L. Tubbs Memorial Award for Occupational Safety

Air Education and Training Command

This award recognizes the MAJCOM/FLDCOM/DRU/FOA with the most effective ground safety program.

DAF Safety Civilian Professional of the Year Award

Mr. Takashi Koki, 18th Wing, Kadena AB, Japan – Pacific Air Forces

DAF Safety Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Award

TSgt Anthony W. Shults, 352nd Special Operations Wing, Mildenhall AB, UK – Air Force Special Operations Command

DAF Safety Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Award

SMSgt Randy “Shane” Christian, 48th Wing – Air Forces Europe Africa Command

DAF Safety Officer of the Year Award

Maj Richard R. LaGrua II, 1st Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, FL – Air Force Special Operations Command

Chief of Safety Special Achievement Award

B-21 Envelope Expansion Safety Planning Team, Edwards AFB, CA – Air Force Materiel Command

Chief of Safety Aircrew of Distinction Award

Crew of Scout 94, 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale AFB, LA – Air Force Reserve Command and Air Force Global Strike Command

Chief of Safety Aviation Individual Maintenance Safety Award

MSgt Katherine D. Owens, 18th Wing, Kadena AB, Japan – Pacific Air Forces

Chief of Safety Aviation Team Maintenance Safety Award

31st Maintenance Squadron Safety Team, Aviano AB, Italy – Air Forces Europe

Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award Category I

Space Base Delta 1, Peterson SFB, CO - Space Operations Command

Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award Category II

51st Fighter Wing, Osan AB, South Korea – Pacific Air Forces

Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award Category III

100th Air Refueling Wing, Mildenhall AB, UK – Air Forces Europe

Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award Category IV

36th Wing, Anderson AB, Guam – Pacific Air Forces

Chief of Safety Outstanding Achievement Award Category V

Detachment VII, Air Force Research Lab, Edwards AFB, CA – Air Force Materiel Command.

Occupational Safety Career Professional of the year

TSgt Joseph D. Marsden, 378th Air Expeditionary Wing – Air Forces Central Command

Occupational Safety Civilian Professional of the year

Ms. Alexis B. Lynn, 512th Airlift Wing, Dover AFB, DE – Air Force Reserve Command

Chief of Safety Outstanding Space Safety Program Award

Assured Access to Space Safety Team, Los Angeles AFB, CA – Space Systems Command

Chief of Safety Team Space Safety Award

Assured Access to Space Safety Team, Los Angeles AFB, CA – Space Systems Command

Chief of Safety Individual Space Safety Award

Cathrine A. Mott, Air Force Research Lab Det III, Kirtland AFB, NM – Air Force Materiel Command

Chief of Safety Individual Weapons Safety Award

MSgt Joel D. Schaarschmidt, 7th Air Force, Osan AB, South Korea – Pacific Air Forces

Chief of Safety Team Weapons Safety Award

377th Air Base Wing Weapons Safety Office, Kirtland AFB, NM – Air Force Global Strike Command

Chief of Safety Individual Nuclear Surety Award

TSgt Ethan J. Stroschein, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem AB, Germany – Air Forces Europe

Chief of Safety Team Nuclear Surety Award

90th Missile Wing Safety, F.E. Warren AFB, WY – Air Force Global Strike Command

Aero Club Safety Certificates

Eglin AFB, FL – Air Force Materiel Command

Yakota AB, Japan – Pacific Air Forces