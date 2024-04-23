Travel Advisory Update: Route 146 North to I-295 South Ramp Closure in Lincoln Starts April 26

RHODE ISLAND, April 23 - On Friday night, April 26 at 10 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to temporarily close the on-ramp from Route 146 North to I-295 South in Lincoln. The closure will be in place until the end of the year and is needed for continued construction on the bridge that carries I-295 South over both directions of Route 146.

During the exit closure, drivers can remain on Route 146 North and take the exit for Route 99 and reverse direction at the Sayles Hill Road interchange toward Route 146 South and the I-295 South exit.

Also as part of this work, a lane shift will be in place for drivers on I-295 South at Route 146. Through traffic will stay left. Anyone taking the exit to Route 146 South will need to stay right before the interchange and be prepared to take the exit sooner than they normally do.

As part of the Department's ongoing $196 million Route 146 Project, RIDOT is currently making much-needed improvements along the Route 146 corridor, replacing multiple bridges, repaving 8 miles of roadway, and correcting numerous safety and congestion problems. More than 171,000 vehicles travel Route 146 between Providence and Worcester each day. The new traffic pattern is scheduled to remain in place through Fall 2024.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings and weather.

The Route 146 Project is made possible by RhodeWorks and the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Improvement Act. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.