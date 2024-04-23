The [U.S.] Supreme Court heard arguments on Monday over whether fining or arresting unhoused people who lack other shelter and camp in public areas violates constitutional protections against cruel and unusual punishments.
Apr 22, 2024
You just read:
[U.S.] Supreme Court skeptical of laws against unhoused people camping. California officials await decision
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.