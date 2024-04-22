Minister Fajon calls for more action by European diplomats on the Middle East conflict

SLOVENIA, April 22 - The discussion on Ukraine, which took place in the presence of the Ministers of Defence, including Defence Minister Marjan Šarec, began with a briefing by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Minister of Defence Rustem Umerov. The Ukrainian ministers provided updates on the latest developments on the ground, which are increasingly worrying, and called for continued assistance to the country. During the discussion, Minister Fajon reiterated Slovenia's all-round support for Ukraine. "In this turbulent international context, we need to do more for world peace, including in Ukraine." The Minister supported the efforts of Switzerland, which will be hosting a peace conference on Ukraine on 15 June: "It is important that the Global South participates in the conference so that we can increase international pressure for peace in Ukraine." The Minister also strongly condemned the Russian drone strike on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, for which Slovenia has requested a briefing at the UN Security Council.

In the debate on the Middle East, Minister Fajon stressed that the EU must do more to improve the humanitarian situation and ensure regional stability. "The situation in the region is not calming down, it is escalating. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is not improving, it is beyond catastrophic. The current government in Israel refuses to negotiate a two-state solution. We, the European Union, must do more and better to calm down and resolve the conflict," she said. She reiterated her call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire that would allow for a more efficient distribution of humanitarian aid, lead to a gradual normalisation of life in Gaza and reduce tensions throughout the Middle East. "War brings hunger to ordinary people in Gaza and feeds extremism and violence on all sides," she added, reiterating her call for a two-state solution in the Middle East, without which there will be no lasting peace in the region.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs also discussed the situation in Sudan, where the heightened security situation caused by the conflict is reflected in an extremely serious humanitarian situation, with more than nine million people displaced and 20 million at risk of famine. Ministers agreed on the need for a strong EU commitment and the urgency of getting humanitarian aid to those in need.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Minister Fajon met separately with the EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber. They agreed on the need for the EU to focus on the security and humanitarian situation in certain parts of Africa, given the number of crises in the region.