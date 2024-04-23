Unveiling America's Cold War Truths: A Provocative Journey with 'Reckoning' by Neal F. Thompson

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reckoning: Vietnam and America's Cold War Experience" by Neal F. Thompson, released on October 17, 2022, is a captivating exploration of America's Cold War era, challenging conventional beliefs and revealing hidden truths. Delving into the complexities of historical events, Thompson's work offers a fresh perspective on the Vietnam War and its broader implications on American society.

About the Book:

In "Reckoning," Thompson boldly challenges Cold War orthodoxy, in which those who rule our dominant institutions, both left and right, have arrived today at the following two-part consensus: 1) this country was led to defeat in Southeast Asia by competent, “well-meaning and intelligent men” through an almost endless cascade of mistakes, miscommunications, miscalculations and misjudgments, all undertaken, honestly and in good faith, with the best interests of this country in mind;

“The system” was a “well-functioning democracy” throughout, and it “worked.” As Thompson demonstrates, there were no “well-meaning and intelligent men,” there were no mistakes undertaken in good faith, and “the system” was as dysfunctional as our leaders were incompetent and corrupt.

About the author:

Neal F. Thompson entered the United States Army as a warrant officer candidate in August 1970, two months after graduation from high school. He completed flight school at Ft. Rucker, Alabama in November 1971 and served a one-year tour of duty in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot in Troop F, 8th US Cavalry, 1st Aviation Brigade. He logged nearly 600 hours of combat time and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (1 oak leaf cluster) and the Purple Heart.

Following his discharge in 1974, he attended Triton Junior College in River Grove, Illinois, from which he graduated with high honors in 1976, and the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he was a Lincoln Scholar, receiving a B.A. in history with high honors in 1978. He completed his education at Northwestern University Law School, from which he graduated cum laude in 1981. After ten years of private practice, he became a prosecutor in DuPage County, Illinois, where he remained for the next thirteen years, being appointed Supervisor of the Financial Crimes and Public Integrity Unit in 1996. He taught legal writing at DePaul University Law School and lectured at both the state and the national level on trial practice, reckless homicide prosecution, and forensic evidence. Mr. Thompson joined the Illinois National Guard as a helicopter pilot in 1975 and served for 28½ years, retiring in January 2003. He practices law today in Chicago and lives in Naperville, Illinois, with his wife Jaime and their children, Nick, Zack, and Cate.

Availability:

Dive into the pages of "Reckoning" by Neal F. Thompson and embark on a transformative journey through America's Cold War truths. Challenge your perceptions, engage with history, and discover a new perspective on one of the most pivotal periods in modern history.

Book Link: https://a.co/d/e9r8xMT