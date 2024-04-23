GCC Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading supplier and producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, today announced its results for the first quarter of 2024.



Q1 2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Consolidated net sales increased 11.9% year-on-year, to US$272.8 million

U.S. sales grew 17% as cement and concrete volumes rose 8.3% and 5.6%, respectively

U.S. cement and concrete prices increased 5.7% and 12%, respectively

Mexico sales increased 4% reflecting a 4.9% and 8.6% increase in cement and concrete prices, respectively

EBITDA increased 31.6% to US$82.9 million with a 30.4% EBITDA margin

Cash and equivalents totaled US$980.5 million

Net leverage (net debt/EBITDA) ratio totaled -0.99x as of March 2023

Earnings per share increased 51.4% year-on-year, to US$0.1496

Free cash flow totaled US$40.4 million with a 48.8% free cash flow conversion rate





KEY FIGURES (millions of dollars)

Q1 24 Q1 23 Q1 24 vs. Q1 23 Net sales 272.8 243.9 11.9% Operating income before other expenses, net 58.5 40.2 45.5% EBITDA* 82.9 63.0 31.6% EBITDA margin 30.4% 25.8% Free cash flow** 40.4 (15.7) n.m. Net income 48.9 32.4 51.1% Earnings per share (US$) *** 0.1496 0.0988 51.4%

*EBITDA: Operating income before other expenses + depreciation and amortization

**Free cash flow before growth and strategic CapEx

***Earnings per share calculated based on average number of outstanding shares during the quarter



Enrique Escalante, GCC’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “GCC delivered a solid first quarter, marked by record sales and strong profitability driven by operational stability and continued cost improvement.”

Enrique continued, “We are well-positioned for continued success, supported by our backlog, competitive advantages and our steadfast commitment to executing our strategy focused on sustainability and long-term profitability.”

ABOUT GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico. The Company has an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons.

Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.

