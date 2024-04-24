Better U Appoints Dr. Rafid Fadul, MD as Medical Board Director
Dr. Fadul's extensive background in medicine and technology makes him uniquely qualified to lead our medical board.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better U, a trailblazer in alternative mental health therapies, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Rafid Fadul, MD as the new Medical Board Director. Dr. Fadul brings a wealth of experience in internal medicine, pulmonary medicine, and critical care, combined with a profound expertise in health technology and digital innovation. His appointment marks a significant step forward in Better U’s mission to revolutionize mental health care.
Dr. Fadul's medical journey is distinguished by his triple board certifications and a robust educational background, including an MD from George Washington University and an MBA from Johns Hopkins University. He completed his specialized training in pulmonary and critical care at the prestigious Cleveland Clinic.
With a career that spans clinical medicine and the health tech sector, Dr. Fadul has been a pioneering force in telemedicine, contributing to its expansion and accessibility. He served as the founding Chief Medical Officer at Wheel Health and founded Zivian Health, demonstrating his leadership in integrating technology with patient care.
"Dr. Fadul's extensive background in medicine and technology makes him uniquely qualified to lead our medical board," said Derek DuChesne, founder of Better U. "His visionary approach to healthcare and his commitment to patient empowerment aligns perfectly with the values and goals of Better U."
Dr. Fadul is also recognized for his philanthropic efforts with relief organizations such as MedWish International and advisory roles in various health tech companies, where he has been instrumental in guiding innovations that enhance healthcare delivery and patient outcomes.
"I am honored to join Better U, a leader in the pioneering field of psychedelic-assisted therapy," said Dr. Rafid Fadul. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to enhance and expand our innovative treatments in mental health, making cutting-edge, effective therapies more accessible to those in need. Our goal is to leverage the transformative potential of psychedelics in a clinical setting to advance healthcare solutions."
Dr. Fadul's appointment is effective immediately, and he will be instrumental in guiding Better U’s strategic direction and enhancing its offerings in the mental health sector.
About Better U:
Better U is transforming mental health care, shifting from the traditional diagnose-and-treat model to a holistic approach that includes self-exploration, neurological reset, and spiritual health. Utilizing the power of online ketamine therapy, psychedelic-assisted therapies, holistic weight loss, sexual health programs and alternative breakthrough treatments, Better U is committed to accelerating personal growth and enhancing brain function for lasting change.
For more information about Better U and Dr. Rafid Fadul’s role, please visit betterucare.com
