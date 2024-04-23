Blue Collar Visionaries to Host Charleston Unchained 2024: Event Aims to Transform Local Business Owners and Investors
Charleston Unchained 2024 Offers Opportunities for Personal and Professional Growth at Gathering of Entrepreneurial Leaders in Charleston, SC
We're thrilled to bring blue-collar visionaries to Charleston Unchained 2024, focusing on Mindset, Health, Wealth, and Time Freedom - the backbone of the US entrepreneurial spirit. WE ARE UNCHAINED.”CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charleston, SC (April 23, 2024) - Blue Collar Unchained, a private community of visionary blue-collar business owners and investors, is proud to announce Charleston Unchained 2024, a groundbreaking retreat and conference designed to help attendees break free and transform their lives. The event will take place on June 5th and 6th, 2024, at a luxurious resort in Charleston, South Carolina.
— Charles LaRue
Hosted by powerhouse blue-collar visionaries Charles LaRue (Founder and President of Char-Ron Contracting, Inc., and Co-Owner of Eternal Hype), Silvio Dobrovat (Founder and President of Hometelligent Inc. and Founder of Junk Pronto), and Will Lockard (Founder of Lockard Design Co. and Co-Founder of Dental Growth Labs), Charleston Unchained 2024 promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.
The two-day event will feature an impressive lineup of 7 and 8-figure business owners, investors, and visionaries who will share their insights, strategies, and success stories. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, learn, and grow in an inspiring and supportive environment.
In addition to the main conference, Charleston Unchained 2024 will feature exclusive VIP experiences, including a VIP dinner in downtown Charleston featuring a private, limited-seating Blue Collar Comedy Roast and a private harbor sailing event in the picturesque Charleston Harbor.
"Our last live event, Poconos Unchained 2023, literally changed the lives of everyone who attended. The impact and connections made are for a lifetime. And so we couldn’t be more excited to bring together this incredible group of blue-collar visionaries and investors to the South Carolina Lowcountry for Charleston Unchained 2024," said Charles LaRue, Co-Founder of Blue Collar Unchained. "Our mission is to help attendees become unchained in business and life through focused growth in four key areas: Mindset, Health, Wealth, and Time Freedom. This event is a testament to the power of the blue-collar entrepreneurial spirit. This spirit is the backbone of communities all around the United States"
Blue Collar Unchained is a dynamic community that hosts the weekly LIVE Mastermind Talk Show called Fired Up Friday, where participants share their "Wins and Sins" of the week, hold each other accountable, and learn from high-level keynote speakers.
For more information about Charleston Unchained 2024 and to secure your spot at this transformative event, please visit CharlesotonUnchained.com.
About Blue Collar Unchained:
Blue Collar Unchained is the most dynamic group of blue-collar visionaries and investors in the United States. The community is dedicated to helping its members achieve success and freedom in business and life through focused growth in mindset, health, wealth, and time freedom.
Media Contact:
Will Lockard
info@bluecollarunchained.com
William Lockard
Blue Collar Unchained
info@bluecollarunchained.com
