Argos Software Enhances Software Solutions with Integration of Payments Technology from Fiserv

Integrating Fiserv payments technology allows us to offer our clients a solution that is as dynamic and resilient as their businesses.” — Sean Sullivan, President at Argos Software

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argos Software, a pioneer in developing comprehensive warehouse and business management solutions, is excited to announce the integration of payment capabilities from Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE: FI), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology. This collaboration is set to streamline payment processing for customers, offering seamless, secure, and efficient transaction solutions.

The integration combines Argos Software's ABECAS Insight, a robust software solution designed for the complexities of business and warehouse operations, with CardPointe®: Gateway payment processing capabilities via the Fiserv ISV (Independent Software Vendor) payments engine. The combination of these solutions can simplify operations, enhance payment security and provide real-time financial insights.

"Integrating Fiserv payments technology allows us to offer our clients a solution that is as dynamic and resilient as their businesses," said Sean Sullivan, President at Argos Software. "Our combined efforts aim to streamline operations, reduce fees, and offer next-day funding, all while maintaining critical payment security."

Key benefits of this integration include:

● Streamlined Operations: Direct feed of processed payments into Argos Software for easy reconciliation, eliminating the need for managing multiple systems.

● Robust Payment Security: Advanced security features such as point-to-point encryption and tokenization help to protect sensitive cardholder data.

● Low and Transparent Pricing: Affordable payment processing services with clear, straightforward pricing.

● Real-Time Reporting: Instant access to financial data for informed decision-making.

● 24/7 Customer Support: Round-the-clock assistance to ensure uninterrupted service.

This integration is particularly beneficial for businesses with physical storefronts selling products to walk-in customers. By leveraging the combined strengths of Argos Software and Fiserv payments technology, clients can recognize a significant improvement in operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. For more information, please visit Argos Software.

About Argos Software

Argos Software has been a leader in providing innovative software solutions for warehousing, transportation, nurseries and growers for over 40 years. With a focus on improving operational efficiency and productivity, Argos Software's ABECAS Insight is the go-to choice for businesses looking to thrive in today's competitive market.