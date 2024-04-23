Governor Abbott Appoints Boatright To Texas Racing Commission

TEXAS, April 23 - April 23, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Jason Boatright to the Texas Racing Commission for a term set to expire February 1, 2025. The Commission oversees pari-mutuel wagering on horse and greyhound racing.

Jason Boatright of Dallas is special counsel at Duane Morris LLP. He was appointed by the Supreme Court of Texas to the Texas Board of Disciplinary Appeals. Governor Abbott previously appointed him as a justice on the Texas Fifth Court of Appeals and board member to the Texas Department of Information Resources and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. Boatright received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Middlebury College, postgraduate degree in Latin and Roman History from the University of Saint Andrews, and Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law.