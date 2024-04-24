"Earth Light": A Collection of Inspirational Poems by Naomi, Ronald, and Donald Terranella
EINPresswire.com/ -- Delve into the transformative power of faith with "Earth Light", a captivating collection of original poems that illuminate the boundless peace, hope, forgiveness, and everlasting love that God provides. Authored by the Terranella siblings, drawing inspiration from scripture, "Earth Light" serves as a beacon of hope and comfort, filling the hearts of readers with God's awesome promises and glorious grace.
Through moving verses and evocative imagery, each poem is a testament to the transformative power of faith, offering solace and inspiration in times of trial and tribulation.
About the Authors
The Terranella siblings—Naomi, Ronald, and Donald—have journeyed through life's trials and triumphs together, forging a bond strengthened by shared experiences. They've navigated sorrow and joy, setbacks and achievements, with resilience and grace, discovering profound truths along the way. Their key lesson: happiness lies in gratitude and serving others.
Naomi, a speech and language pathologist and special education teacher, dedicates herself to making a difference in others' lives. Ronald operates a non-profit outreach benefiting homeless adults, embodying compassion and empathy. Donald's commitment to his church, which also serves as a food bank, reflects his belief in helping the less fortunate. Together, the Terranella siblings exemplify love, compassion, and service, inspired by the individuals they've encountered on their journey.
The inspiration behind "Earth Light" goes beyond mere words. In addition to penning this book, the authors have also produced two musical CDs: "Lost Sheep are Loved" and "Decisions of Submission". Their songs and poems have resonated with audiences of all ages in diverse settings, including churches, schools, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Their encounters with remarkable individuals during, missions and at homeless shelters, have deeply influenced them. The resilience, faith, and unwavering spirit of these individuals have fueled their creative endeavors, prompting them to pour their hearts into "Earth Light". Each poem in the collection is a genuine expression of gratitude, awe, and reverence for the divine presence of God's love that they have experienced firsthand. Their ultimate prayer, as they pen these words, is to honor Him with their work and remain committed to doing His will. They are profoundly grateful for the love and support shown to them by the remarkable individuals they have met along their journey.
For more information about the Terranella siblings and their endeavors, please visit their website https://www.earthlightbook.com, or you may send them messages through their email address earthlightauthors@gmail.com
Message from the Authors
“We believe that God’s love is the Earth’s light. His plan provides light in a dark world and abiding in His plan results in true joy. Amid our struggles, God’s light shines its brightest, illuminating the path we’re called to walk. And when we fall, because of our imperfect humanity, He’s right there to lift us up, set us straight, and forgive us. For saved sinners like us, His grace is just plain amazing! We hope to invite readers to join us in our journey of faith.”
Previous promotional activities for the book include TV and radio interviews, magazine features, press releases, and participation in local events. These promotional efforts have helped to raise awareness and generate interest in the book among diverse audiences. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9i3-0XCUKSU)
The Terranella siblings invite readers to embark on a profound exploration of faith, hope, and redemption. Whether seeking solace in times of uncertainty or inspiration for the soul, this collection of poems promises to touch hearts and uplift spirits. "Earth Light" is available for purchase online or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Earth-Light-Naomi-Terranella-ebook/dp/B0BKVZB4XQ
Luna Harrington
Through moving verses and evocative imagery, each poem is a testament to the transformative power of faith, offering solace and inspiration in times of trial and tribulation.
About the Authors
The Terranella siblings—Naomi, Ronald, and Donald—have journeyed through life's trials and triumphs together, forging a bond strengthened by shared experiences. They've navigated sorrow and joy, setbacks and achievements, with resilience and grace, discovering profound truths along the way. Their key lesson: happiness lies in gratitude and serving others.
Naomi, a speech and language pathologist and special education teacher, dedicates herself to making a difference in others' lives. Ronald operates a non-profit outreach benefiting homeless adults, embodying compassion and empathy. Donald's commitment to his church, which also serves as a food bank, reflects his belief in helping the less fortunate. Together, the Terranella siblings exemplify love, compassion, and service, inspired by the individuals they've encountered on their journey.
The inspiration behind "Earth Light" goes beyond mere words. In addition to penning this book, the authors have also produced two musical CDs: "Lost Sheep are Loved" and "Decisions of Submission". Their songs and poems have resonated with audiences of all ages in diverse settings, including churches, schools, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers. Their encounters with remarkable individuals during, missions and at homeless shelters, have deeply influenced them. The resilience, faith, and unwavering spirit of these individuals have fueled their creative endeavors, prompting them to pour their hearts into "Earth Light". Each poem in the collection is a genuine expression of gratitude, awe, and reverence for the divine presence of God's love that they have experienced firsthand. Their ultimate prayer, as they pen these words, is to honor Him with their work and remain committed to doing His will. They are profoundly grateful for the love and support shown to them by the remarkable individuals they have met along their journey.
For more information about the Terranella siblings and their endeavors, please visit their website https://www.earthlightbook.com, or you may send them messages through their email address earthlightauthors@gmail.com
Message from the Authors
“We believe that God’s love is the Earth’s light. His plan provides light in a dark world and abiding in His plan results in true joy. Amid our struggles, God’s light shines its brightest, illuminating the path we’re called to walk. And when we fall, because of our imperfect humanity, He’s right there to lift us up, set us straight, and forgive us. For saved sinners like us, His grace is just plain amazing! We hope to invite readers to join us in our journey of faith.”
Previous promotional activities for the book include TV and radio interviews, magazine features, press releases, and participation in local events. These promotional efforts have helped to raise awareness and generate interest in the book among diverse audiences. (Logan Crawford TV Interview Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9i3-0XCUKSU)
The Terranella siblings invite readers to embark on a profound exploration of faith, hope, and redemption. Whether seeking solace in times of uncertainty or inspiration for the soul, this collection of poems promises to touch hearts and uplift spirits. "Earth Light" is available for purchase online or you may click this link https://www.amazon.com/Earth-Light-Naomi-Terranella-ebook/dp/B0BKVZB4XQ
Luna Harrington
Prime Seven Media
+1 414-882-5318
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Embracing Faith Through Poetry