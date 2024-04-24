Submit Release
Seismic LLC Joins CCA to Accelerate Innovation in Cloud Services

Seismic’s alliance with the CCA is a partnership that promises to drive innovation and excellence in the cloud communications landscape.”
— Richard Cabelo, Chief Sales Officer, Seismic LLC
CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seismic LLC (www.seismic360.com), a strategic outsourcing partner for MSPs, has joined the Cloud Communications Alliance (CCA). Recognizing the CCA’s role in driving innovation and shaping the future of the cloud services landscape, Seismic is committed to contributing its unique perspective and solutions to propel industry advancements.

“Seismic’s alliance with the CCA is more than just a membership; it’s a partnership that promises to drive innovation and excellence in the cloud communications landscape,” said Richard Cabelo, Chief Sales Officer, Seismic LLC. “We are excited to work alongside other industry leaders to shape the future of cloud communications.”

Seismic collaborates with MSPs, VARS, integrators, OEMs, and cloud communications providers worldwide. Leveraging Seismic’s expertise in fully managed NOC/SOC, Professional Services, Digital Transformation, and IT staff augmentation, partners can expand service capabilities, elevate their offerings, and boost revenues.

To explore partnership opportunities, please reach out to sales@seismic360.com.

About the CCA
The Cloud Communications Alliance is a worldwide peer association dedicated to the growth of the communications industry. The CCA moves the industry forward by providing a forum for leaders in the cloud communications space to discuss key topics and advance their mutual or individual goals. For more information on the Cloud Communications Alliance, please contact info@cloudcommunications.com.

About Seismic LLC

Seismic LLC, part of the Walsh Karra Holdings family of companies, is a specialized MSP purpose-built to be a strategic outsourcing partner for IT and UC service providers. With boutique service, extensive experience across multiple domains, and global end-to-end delivery, we offer the essential infrastructure and expertise needed for mission-critical managed services.

For more information about Seismic LLC, email contact@seismic360.com or visit our website. For more information about Walsh Karra Holdings, visit www.wkhglobal.com.

Press inquiries, please email contact@seismic360.com.

