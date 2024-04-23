ICAO cooperates with Royal Canadian Mounted Police on investigation

Page Content

Montréal, 23 April 2024 – On Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged two former employees of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) with criminal conspiracy following a thorough investigation. ICAO is fully cooperating with the RCMP investigation of the individuals involved in the complaint, who left the Organization a number of years ago.





ICAO strongly condemns any actions of individuals that are inconsistent with the Organization's values. ICAO is committed to upholding Canada's laws and regulations, the UN Standards of Conduct, and its own stringent code of ethics.





As the investigation and judicial proceedings are ongoing, ICAO is unable to provide further comments at this time.





A specialized agency of the United Nations, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) leads the international alignment of technical standards and strategies, facilitating the safe, secure, and sustainable development of its 193 member states’ aviation sectors and air services. This year, ICAO is celebrating the 80th anniversary of its establishment by the 1944 Convention on International Civil Aviation.





