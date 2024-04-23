Our Tributes Sees Unprecedented 10X Increase in Demand for QR Code Headstone Plaques
Embracing the Future of Remembrance: Families Increasingly Turn to Digital Memorials to Honor Loved Ones
Our mission has always been to connect the past with the present in a meaningful way.”LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable shift towards digital commemoration, Our Tributes, a leading innovator in memorial technology, has reported a tenfold increase in demand for QR code memorial products since October 2023. This surge reflects a growing trend among families to embrace new ways of remembering their loved ones.
The QR code products, which can be easily attached to headstones, allow families and friends to access a dedicated online memorial page by simply scanning the code with a smartphone. These pages can include photos, videos, personal stories, and messages from loved ones, creating a rich, interactive remembrance that transcends traditional boundaries.
"Our mission has always been to connect the past with the present in a meaningful way," said Jordan Maxwell, the founder of Our Tributes, inspired by his own experiences of uncovering a hidden treasure of family memories (Our Tributes). "These digital tributes not only preserve memories but also make them accessible to anyone, anywhere, without the need to travel to a physical location."
This technology has proved especially valuable for families spread across the globe and for those seeking to maintain connections with the past in a modern, tangible way. The ease of installation and maintenance, along with affordability, makes Our Tributes a poignant choice for those wishing to honor their loved ones with a lasting legacy.
Available directly through major platforms like Amazon and Etsy, Our Tributes ensures that anyone can create and install these memorials effortlessly, with all necessary components shipped directly to customers, ensuring fast and reliable service.
As digital memorials become more common, Our Tributes is committed to innovation and accessibility in the memorial industry, promising to keep the memories of loved ones alive for future generations in the digital age.
About Our Tributes
Founded on a deep personal connection to preserving memories, Our Tributes provides innovative digital solutions for memorializing loved ones. The company offers high-quality, durable QR code plaques that link to customizable web pages designed to celebrate lives in a uniquely personal way. Our Tributes is dedicated to transforming how we remember, honor, and celebrate our loved ones.
