The Women Left Behind By War

University of Denver professor Marie Berry helps tell the stories of women picking up the pieces in the aftermath of global conflict.

An anonymous quote claims that “war does not determine who is right—only who is left.”

And in many cases, women are the ones who are left to pick up the pieces after war. They must deal with changing power dynamics, laws and norms while simultaneously trying to recover from the trauma of armed conflict—even if they weren’t the ones on the battlefield.

So where do women stand after war?

University of Denver professor Marie Berry, who teaches in the Josef Korbel School of International Studies, is working to answer that question, examining the rights of women after war in countries around the world.

Berry is the director of the Sié Chéou-Kang Center for International Security and Diplomacy and an associate professor at the Josef Korbel School of International Studies at the University of Denver. She is also the co-founder and convener of the Inclusive Global Leadership Initiative (IGLI), an effort to elevate and amplify the work that women activists are doing at the grassroots to advance peace, justice, and human rights across the world.

Her award-winning book, “War, Women, and Power: From Violence to Mobilization in Rwanda and Bosnia-Herzegovina,” examined the impact of mass violence on women’s political mobilization in Rwanda and Bosnia. Together with Dr. Milli Lake (LSE), she runs the Women’s Rights After War Project.

