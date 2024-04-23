Fisher Phillips Sports Law Practice Featured as One of Best; Lawyer Adam Sloustcher Hosted on Sports Law Expert Podcast
The firm’s practice group was recognized based on feedback from HP readers.
Fisher Phillips is dedicated to advising sports employers regarding compliance with applicable laws and regulations as well as managing controversies.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications (HP) has announced the inclusion of Fisher Phillips to its “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.” The firm’s practice group was recognized based on feedback from HP’ readers.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
In addition, the company announced that Adam Sloustcher, co-chair of the firm’s sports law practice, has also been featured on Sports Law Podcast. The segment can be heard here.
Going forward, those interested in being notified when a segment of the podcast goes live can subscribe by visiting here.
“Sloustcher is part of a diverse group of former collegiate and professional athletes at the firm, who are dedicated to advising sports employers regarding compliance with applicable laws and regulations as well as managing controversies,” said Holt Hackney, the CEO of Hackney Publications. “The practice group is one to watch in 2024.”
Sloustcher, in particular, represents local, regional and national employers in a broad range of employment disputes. He specializes in defending employers in wage-and-hour class action lawsuits, as well as those brought under California’s Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA). Sloustcher also has extensive experience litigating equal pay class actions and single-plaintiff discrimination, harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination lawsuits.
In addition to zealously advocating for his clients in the courtroom, he prides himself on being an accessible, responsive resource to help his clients avoid litigation altogether. Sloustcher acts as a partner to in-house counsel, business owners, and management by providing them with day-to-day preventative advice regarding wage-and-hour compliance, investigations of alleged misconduct in the workplace, hiring, discipline and termination practices, leaves of absences, and the interactive process and reasonable accommodations. He also prepares complex compensation plans, arbitration agreements with class action waivers, employee handbooks, and personnel policies for his clients.
Sloustcher’s devotion to his clients is well recognized, as he was named a San Diego Super Lawyers -- Rising Star for 2020 and 2021 for his work in labor and employment law. He is also a frequent speaker on numerous employment-focused panels, and is a regular speaker at the annual International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association (IHRSA) International Convention & Trade Show. Sloustcher also teaches classes about FMLA/CFRA and wage-and-hour issues for in-house counsel, human resources professionals, and other management personnel and is a guest lecturer for an employment law course at San Diego State University.
Growing up, he was a member of the Under-17 and Under-18 U.S. Youth National Soccer teams and named a McDonald’s and Parade All-American. Sloustcher went on to accept a full athletic scholarship to the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, and would later transfer to Loyola Marymount University – where he became team captain of the university’s NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Team. Sloustcher then played professional soccer with the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
