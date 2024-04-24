After the Storm Recovery Center in Mexico Offers Partial Scholarships to Help Those in Need Receive Addiction Treatment

After the Storm logo After the Storm Facility View After the Storm Facility

We understand that financial hardship can be a barrier to accessing recovery resources, so we’re offering a scholarship to help more people find healing at After the Storm.” — Morgan Davies, Chief Operations Officer

TODOS SANTOS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After the Storm Recovery recently announced that they will be providing a limited number of partial scholarships to help adults address problematic substance abuse at their immersive drug treatment program in the healing coastal environment of the Baja California peninsula. The scholarships will account for 30% of the cost of the 30-day program.

After the Storm (or, in Spanish, Después de la Tormenta) is a residential recovery center that offers a private and personalized recovery experience far from the pressures and stresses of home.

The program is the brainchild of Clinical Director Bill Arbuckle and Chief Operations Officer Morgan Davies. These two, who co-founded the treatment program, have created a therapeutic, compassion-driven process that facilitates lasting change in an inspirational setting.

Bill Arbuckle, who holds a Master's Degree in Counseling Psychology from Adler University, said, “We support our client’s recovery by offering them a safe space to slow down, breathe, release, and process. At our month-long program, our clients can focus 100% on the healing and transformational work that solidifies their recovery behaviors.”

Regarding the scholarships they are offering, Morgan Davies said, “We understand that financial hardship can be a barrier to accessing recovery resources, so we’re offering a scholarship program to be as inclusive and supportive as possible and help more people find healing at After the Storm.”

To Apply:

The scholarship application can be accessed at this page. It is a straightforward questionnaire that asks the applicant to provide background about their recovery journey, how financial support could enhance their ability to fully engage in treatment, and how the scholarship could positively impact their lives.

For More Information:

After the Storm Recovery Center can be reached at (888) 984-0758, or through their website: https://afterthestormrecovery.com/. The facility is located at FQ86+97, Todos Santos, B.C.S. 23300, Mexico.