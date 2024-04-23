Burns Funding Announces One-on-One Mentoring Sessions with Serial Entrepreneur and Burns Funding CEO Peter J. Burns, III
Entrepreneurs can sign up for the free session by following Burns Funding’s LinkedIn page and sending a short business description on the app with contact info.
One of the skills that has helped me become a successful serial entrepreneur is being a connector. Often, It is easier to connect the dots of another business, than it is your own business.”LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, in almost a decade, Peter J. Burns III, a serial entrepreneur, founder of Burns Funding, and Forbes Columnist, is re-starting his very popular one-on-one mentoring sessions with entrepreneurs, who want advice and may need growth capital.
Entrepreneurs can sign up for the free 20-minute session by following Burns Funding’s LinkedIn page and messaging the company on LinkedIn with a short description of the business and their contact information.
Burns Funding is an alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors obtain private unsecured debt capital. The company recently published a website, which explains its innovative “Burns Funding Method,” which is reshaping the alternative lending space. Burns Funding has announced a dozen borrowers in recent months, with many, many more in the pipeline for being approved. Not surprisingly, Burns Funding was recently profiled in the California Business Journal in the following article - Burns Funding Forms Strategic Alliance With IdeaPros.
Burns said the new initiative dovetails nicely with his “passion” for education.
“Conducting these one-on-one meetings ties in with a passion I have for mentoring and educating other entrepreneurs,” said Burns, who first introduced the concept in 2006 when he mentored more than 1,000 entrepreneurs and would-be entrepreneurs in Phoenix. “One of the skills that has helped me become successful as a serial entrepreneur is being a connector. Oftentimes, It is easier to connect the dots as an impartial observer of another business than it is your own business.”
If entrepreneurs do decide to use Burns Funding to support their business, then Burns Funding benefits from the sessions as well. But it is not a requirement. Burns does believe Burns Funding’s value proposition will be attractive, given how easy the process is and the unique business model.
“We are a great alternative to traditional banks, which are difficult for entrepreneurs to work with,” said Burns. “We have hundreds of private investors who have come to trust Burns Funding and are willing to back that up with their capital. We embrace borrowers. This attitude directly opposes the negative reception that entrepreneurs receive from banks and other conventional lending sources.”
ABOUT PETER J. BURNS III
Based in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally, Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful traditional business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. In the early 2000s, he moved to Arizona and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
In recognition of his work, the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America named Burns its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to unite entrepreneurs in an “open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a “common thread.”
“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns. “Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won’t rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”
