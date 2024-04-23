Feb 24, 2024 - Kiln, MS

by: WXXV Staff

Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission in collaboration with Skydweller Aero hosted a ribbon cutting for their new temporary hangar on Thursday, February 22nd at Stennis International Airport.

The new hangar houses Skydweller Aero’s solar powered unmanned aerial vehicle. With a wingspan of 236 feet and weight of about 5,000 pounds, the plane has a wingspan greater than a Boeing 747 and weighs less than a Ford F-150 pickup.

Local and state officials along with workforce partners joined HCPHC and Skydweller Aero as they marked the beginning of an exciting new chapter in aerospace innovation and economic development at Stennis International Airport.

Skydweller Aero is actively collaborating with state academic institutions, including Mississippi State University, Mississippi Polymer Institute, University of Southern Mississippi, University of Mississippi, and Pearl River Community College.

Skydweller Aero acknowledges the support received from state government programs, such as the MFLEX program and Accelerate MS.

The aerospace company also expresses gratitude for the unwavering support from local businesses such as Bell Electric, United Rental, and Glenn Cranes. Skydweller Aero is establishing its test flight operations at Stennis International Airport. This includes flight testing command and control center, and aircraft modification facility.

The company’s new operations will bring up to 36 new high-tech jobs. As Skydweller Aero passes this new development milestone, Hancock County continues to be the cornerstone of Mississippi’s aerospace industry.

“Hancock County celebrated a significant milestone for Stennis International Airport formally welcoming Skydweller Aero to Mississippi. The new investment, employment and opportunity to base operations for unmanned systems in Hancock County further solidifies our position as the cornerstone for Mississippi’s aerospace industry. We look forward to working with our key partners and leadership on a long term hangar for them to call home.” -Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission CEO Blaine LaFontaine

“We are excited to be standing up operations at Stennis International Airport. Being on the gulf coast is a great location for us to launch operations into several different regions in support of our customers. “-Skydweller Aero CEO Robert Miller

“The welcome Mississippi has shown Skydweller has been incredible. We are hopeful that this is the beginning of long-term relationship that supports US national defense and the defense of our allies. “-Skydweller US Stennis Operations Director David Tyler

