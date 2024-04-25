“BattleBots Reigns as the Safest Robot Death Match on Earth”

CellBlockEX and the FireShield blanket ringside at the BattleBots BattleBox in Las Vegas BattleBots X CellBlockFCS

New CellBlock Fire Containment Systems added to the BattleBots already impressive arsenal of safety gear.

The wonderful thing about the partnership with CellBlock is more tools, newer tools, and updated technology— like fireproof blankets that we throw over the robots when they’re exiting, on fire” — Robert Bahr, Safety Inspector and Robot Operations manager, BattleBots

STANDISH, MAINE, USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two three hundred pound robots slice and spin, crash and smash as BattleBots fans erupt with excitement, only feet away. The legendary robot combat competition has always been the safest, with a BattleBox that’s indestructible, and a custom air scrubbing system keeping the Las Vegas arena safe for all.

Included in BattleBots arsenal of safety equipment, is the novel innovation CellBlockEX, a mineral lithium-ion battery fire suppressant used by the safest fire departments for HAZMAT response. BattleBots has used it for years as an overpacking solution to damaged or defective batteries, allowing the safest containment available.

BattleBots has recently added some new CellBlock Fire Containment Systems elements to its impressive lineup of safety systems, introducing FireShield Blankets, the most formidable battery cabinet available, and the wall-hanging EHS LIBIK, a Lithium-ion Battery Incident Kit for each combat pit crew. Not only do the cabinets contain the most explosive robot battery forces, they have patented passive fire suppression in every shelf.

Seen in over 150 countries, catch the latest BattleBots action on YouTube! Teams from all over the world collided recently on Discovery Channel, as the Golden Bolt 2 competition thrilled week after week. For the die hard BattleBot fans, Destruction in Las Vegas lights up the BattleBox arena a few days a week, with killer robot carnage, up close. Flying bolts, flames, exploding batteries and splintered saw blades, are no match for the safest robot battle arena imaginable.

BattleBots is empowering future precision machining minds, and is committed to technical education and safety via organizations like BotsIQ, a workforce development program. Through the National Tooling & Machining Foundation, which hosts STEM education curriculum from elementary to middle aged minds, and combat robotics competitions for High School and College aged young people, the pathway for future engineers is looking extremely promising.

CellBlock recently sat down with BattleBots own “Safety Rob” for his thoughts on robot tactics, the best part of being a safety inspector, new gear, and the safest robot warrior tips to always remember when building at home.

About CellBlockFCS

CellBlock FCS provides modern solutions for a lithium-ion powered world. Stored energy is increasingly present in our lives. CellBlock strives to match the speed of emerging technology with engineered products that address safety concerns at every level — from development to deployment. The CellBlock brand is trusted Worldwide by airline crews, mining companies, battery recyclers, technology labs, hospital staff, transportation professionals, and more.

