Auto Accident Injury Attorney Expands Legal Services Worcester and Milford MA
The Franklin Law Group knows the foundation of personal injury law is tort liability, which creates legal responsibility for injuries caused to other people.FRANKLIN, MA, USA, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Personal Injury Attorney Daniel J. Cardinal, of the Franklin Law Group, has devoted over three decades to providing specialized personal injury services. Navigating the complexities inherent in personal injury law demands both expertise and clarity, which the Franklin Law Group adeptly delivers. After serving parts of Norfolk County and all of Massachusetts for many years Attorney Daniel J. Cardinal and the Franklin Law Group have now expanded further and extend their quality legal services into the towns of Worcester and Milford, MA.
The foundation of personal injury law is tort liability, which creates legal responsibility for injuries caused to other people by carelessness, deliberate actions, or strict liability. This framework ensures victims have recourse and makes it easier to compensate for losses like lost wages and medical costs by holding people or institutions accountable for their conduct. Tort liability safeguards the rights of anyone harmed intentionally or by negligence by enforcing accountability.
In addition to physical impairments, personal injury involving auto accidents, slip & fall, and other accidents acknowledges the intangible toll on relationships through the idea of consortium. When one person of a partnership is harmed, the emotional and practical assistance supplied to the injured party's family may be compromised. Compensation for loss of consortium recognizes these consequences, going beyond direct losses to consider the larger implications for familial connections and support structures.
Wrongful death compensation addresses the devastating consequences of a loved one's death resulting from the negligence, recklessness, or deliberate actions of another. Probate proceedings will be necessary to distribute monetary awards to the appropriate beneficiaries, underscoring the importance of estate planning to ensure assets are managed and distributed according to one's wishes. Franklin Law Group can assist and make this process easier and simpler by having a dedicated wrongful death attorney to try and right and wrongdoing, and to be there for the family to get the compensation they deserve.
Motor vehicle accidents present unique challenges, with Massachusetts requiring four areas of compulsory insurance coverage for all vehicles; negotiating with insurance companies and navigating the complexities of compensation can be difficult. Legal representation from the Franklin Law Group, by having the guidance of an experienced truck, car, and vehicle accident lawyer in Massachusetts can be essential to secure the best possible outcome.
Seeking compensation requires prompt action since the Statute of Limitations requires claims against negligent parties to be submitted within three years after the accident date. People greatly improve their chances of receiving a fair settlement when they seek the advice of knowledgeable legal counsel. In cases when settlement isn’t reached, a jury can determine the worth of a claim if litigation is pursued.
Franklin Law Group not only offers expertise in Personal Injury Law, in Massachusetts, but also provides invaluable assistance in estate planning, ensuring comprehensive protection and peace of mind for clients and their families.
For over 30 years, Attorney Daniel Cardinal has dedicated his career to representing the victims of personal injury cases. Attorney Cardinal highly values the safety of his loved ones and carries this same conviction into his work with Personal Injury victims. His years of commitment to his clients and community showcase Attorney Cardinal’s desire to provide personal service to his clients, ensuring they receive the maximum compensation they deserve.
