4AIR Awarded Prestigious Recognition by Environment+Energy

4AIR’s sustainable aviation solutions were honored with a 2024 Environment+Energy Leader Award

Environment+Energy recognized the substantial progress of 4AIR programs and its comprehensive approach to sustainability

Award highlighted 4AIR’s Assure SAF Registry, designed for improving SAF scalability by simplifying the tracing and tracking of sustainable fuels



CLEVELAND, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation sustainability solution leader, 4AIR, has been honored with a coveted Environment+Energy Top Project of the Year Award.

For more than a decade, the E+E Leader Awards program identifies and praises excellence and innovation in products and projects that are making meaningful contributions to a more sustainable and responsible business landscape. The judging panel is comprised of renowned energy and sustainability experts as well as well-known industry consultants.

E+E recognized 4AIR’s sustainability aviation solutions to be exceptional for their contribution in the Environmental Impact program, setting a benchmark for innovation and sustainability in the category. By taking a comprehensive approach to sustainability and making it more accessible, 4AIR’s solutions reduce the cost of decarbonizing aviation. Its industry-leading voluntary ratings set the highest benchmark for environmental action and make it accessible on a per flight hour basis while the Assure SAF Registry makes it easier and more transparent to use sustainable aviation fuel.

Judges said of the 4AIR program:

Past winners of the E+E Leader Award for Environmental Impact include the United Airlines Eco-Skies Alliance, the Honeywell Upcycling Plastic Recycling Technology, the Lockheed Martin Sikorsky water project, and Marriott International’s Sustainability Roadmap.

E+E Info – what does this award mean?

The E+E Leader Awards recognize excellence and innovation in products and projects that make energy and environmental management easier and more impactful. The judging panel was comprised of renowned energy and sustainability experts, in addition to well-known industry consultants. (Budderfly Wins 2023 Environment + Energy Leader Award)

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are recognized as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainability and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies. (Turntide Technologies Honored with Two Environment + Energy (globenewswire.com) )

The Environmental Impact category covers projects aligning with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. From initiatives aimed at reducing carbon footprints and conserving natural resources to those focused on improving social equity and corporate governance outcomes, we welcome a broad spectrum of projects that are making meaningful contributions to a more sustainable and responsible business landscape. (E+E Leader Awards - Environment+Energy Leader)

Judge’s Feedback on 4AIR:

“There are many good things to say about this project, and it truly does seem to be on the leading edge and addresses a market gap. That said, it also feels like it’s in its relatively early stages - with much more potential. I believe my scores will push it into an award category - but I also think this will be an even stronger submission in the years to come with more concrete metrics that can be reported.”

“The sustainable mission and undertaking of this project are impressive. The attention to reducing the impact of marketing materials and environmental footprint also shows a commitment to sustainable practices. Although the use of verified carbon offsets is sometimes deemed controversial - offsetting a company’s entire carbon footprint via offsets and company attributes is nonetheless commendable!”

“The metrics listed here are important and impressive, even in their early stages. The established partnerships appear to be key for the future adoption of SAF. I predict these numbers/metrics will only improve.”

“Engaging with fuel producers, suppliers, FBOs, end-users, and environmental and industry associations creates an Innovation model for the concerned industry stakeholders.”

“Lays out a solution to a pressing problem: decarbonizing aviation. Addresses and tries to reduce costs, while anticipating and addressing credibility concerns as SAFs scale up.”

“Decarbonizing the aviation sector is a key challenge to solve, and this solution seems like it can have a great impact on that goal, as well as reduce the cost of SAF, which will be crucial to its uptake.”

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards: For well over a decade, the Environment+Energy Leader Awards program has celebrated the exceptional advancements made in the realms of environmental, sustainability, and energy management. The awards recognize those who contribute and set new standards in the industry, setting a high standard for others to follow. Winners of the awards are seen as leaders in environmental initiatives and energy management, with their achievements serving as benchmarks for excellence across the globe.

About 4AIR

4AIR is an aviation industry pioneer offering sustainability solutions beyond just simple carbon neutrality. Its industry-first framework seeks to address climate impacts of all types. It provides a simplified and verifiable path for aviation industry participants to achieve meaningful aircraft emissions counteraction and reduction. The 4AIR framework offers four levels, each with specific, science-based goals, independently verified results and progressively more significant impacts on sustainability that make it easy for private aviation users to pursue sustainability through access to carbon markets, use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, support for new technologies and other strategies. For more information, visit www.4air.aero.

