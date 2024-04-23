SEASON THREE OF “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET WITH MICHAELA GUZY,” WORLD PREMIERE ON MAY 15, 2024

OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy + OTPYM Traveling Team in Istra, Croatia with Chef in Pula colosseum Michaela Guzy on the Dubrovnik City walls filming 'OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy in Croatia'

(The Sustainable Travel Series Holds Private Screening at NeueHouse Hollywood May 2, 2024, Before Debuting on Modern Luxury’s New M/LUX APP and Qatar Airways)

We're thrilled to deepen our partnership with the award-winning creator of 'OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET,' Michaela Guzy. As M/LUX expands, we understand the significance of showcasing talent like Michaela.” — Heather Lacouture, COO, M/LUX

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Winter may be coming to the southern hemisphere, but not to Croatia where Summer is just around the corner. The destination is backdrop of the first episode of season three of OTPYM Productions award winning docu-series, “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy.”The season three premiere will debut at the exclusive private members club NeueHouse Hollywood on May 2, 2024 in conjunction with the Consulate General of Croatia, the Croatian National Tourism Board and Croatian Premium Wine. May 7th also kicks off Croatian Cultural Heritage Month.On May 15, 2024, Season three of OTPYM Productions: “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy” will also now stream on Modern Luxury Media’s new streamer, M/LUX which is available on Apple TV, Vizio, Roku and Fire, plus inflight on the luxury airline, Qatar Airways. Audiences can view the Croatia trailer https://vimeo.com/933472506 ) + Istra, Croatia trailer https://vimeo.com/936759710/9ab2475f8a?share=copy ).The “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy” series has received numerous awards including being named Director’s Choice at ITFFA in Cape Town in 2023. The New South Wales, Australia episode is a finalist at ITFFA in Johannesburg this June. Watch the episode on M/LUX https://mluxnetwork.lightcast.com/player/50492/570061 ).The series is founded on empowering local hosts to share their own stories. Executive Producer + Curator of Local Hosts, Michaela Guzy says, “After all, viewers won’t be meeting us personally on their trips, they will meet the people that we’ve carefully curated to bring the destination to life. I’m confident that we’ve selected a cast of REAL and inspiring local people that are excited to welcome travelers authentically to experience their homeland.”Guzy adds, “Whether you are tracing your roots, or visiting the locations of your favorite television series (any ‘Game Of Thrones’ fans?), indulging in gastronomy and world class wine, or getting out to explore the epic nature and 6,278 km of coastal adventures to be had in Croatia, what will forever transform you, is no doubt, the people you meet.”Pack a bag + journey on,@MichaelaGuzy + the @OTPYM Traveling TeamSERIES AWARDS:- Coming in June 2024: Finalist (International Tourism Film Festival Africa, Johannesburg)- Director’s Choice Award 2023 (International Tourism Film Festival Africa, Cape Town)- Silver Wreath for Sustainable Tourism Advocacy 2023 (International Tourism Film Festival Africa, Cape Town)- Finalist (The Wildlife Conservation Film Festival, New York City)- Best in Show (Hospitality Sales & Marketing International, New York City)ABOUT “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy”:MICHAELA GUZY is the founder of the female led content house, OhThePeopleYouMeet focusing on PEOPLE, PLACES + PURPOSES which she founded in 2012 after departing her corporate job as the VP/Global Travel + Strategic Development for American Express Publishing. OTPYM's production arm currently produces three shows: "OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy," "InspirationStation," "SLEEPING AROUND SAFELY," plus an exclusive Medical Tourism series.In her award winning docu-series, “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy," she curates real, local hosts you are supposed to meet when traveling -- from local chefs, scientists, DJs, designers and artists, winemakers + even Dr. Jane Goodall. Guzy's focus shares insight into how to travel sustainably while supporting local community members. Her intention is to shift the traditional show model from host to curator, thereby empowering local hosts to share their own stories and promote inclusivity. These are the people you will actually meet when you travel! Each episode of OTPYM’s production of “OH THE PEOPLE YOU MEET with Michaela Guzy” provides digital nomads and armchair travelers alike the opportunity to immerse themselves in the colorful local characters, culture and cuisine that will forever transform their perspective and provide a true sense of place. Watch the show REEL: https://vimeo.com/382545434 Seasons one, two and (starting on May 15, 2024) three are available to 135M HH with the M/LUX APP on Samsung +, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, mobile iOS, and Android, as well as at www.mluxnetwork.com or www.modernluxurymedia.com and June 1, 2024 in flight globally on Qatar Airways. MICHAELA is asked to speak at travel industry conferences across the globe, she taught a travel storytelling course at New York University School of Professional Studies (2017-2020) and appears as a sustainable travel, human connection and wellbeing expert on multiple morning shows across the USA + Canada including: CBS New York; KTLA; PIX 11 New York; WJLA Good Morning Washington DC; HoustonLife; NBC: LA, SF, Dallas, Chicago + NYC; Miami's The CW and WTNH Good Morning Connecticut. M/LUX, a division of Modern Luxury Media, is an advertiser supported video-on-demand platform that delivers feature-length and episodic luxury lifestyle content. Created and curated by an award-winning production team, this distinctive programming spans the best in Travel+Adventure, Art+Culture, Home+Design, Fashion+Beauty, Food+Drink, and more.

Available to 135M HH with the M/LUX APP on Samsung +, Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, mobile iOS, and Android, as well as at www.mluxnetwork.com or www.modernluxurymedia.com

