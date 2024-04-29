ETMA Recognizes Partnership Achievement Award Winner Scalefusion

Scalefusion’s UEM simplifies device management for security and compliance to control Enterprises' smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, & IoT devices.

" — Amit Ponam, Sales Director North America Scalefusion

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enterprise Technology Management Association ETMA (https://ETMA.org), members voted to select Scalefusion (https://scalefusion.com/) for its Partnership Achievement award at the April 9-11 conference in Puerto Rico. The selection criteria included a call for members to evaluate evidence of strategic benefits: and the quality of partnerships including shared engagement.

Scalefusion’s Partner Program reflects the belief that its success is intertwined with the success of its partners. Through unity and collaboration with partners, it seeks to build an unparalleled device management experience for its customers. Scalefusion UEM simplifies device management for device security and compliance. It is designed to help enterprises take control of their entire device fleet: smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and IoT devices.

"Winning the Partnership Achievement Award at ETMA is a testament to how Scalefusion is revolutionizing the UEM space. This award underscores our dedication to building strong partnerships and ongoing commitment to investing in the channel. We're excited to continue this growth and innovation journey by helping partners win, " said Amit Ponam, Sales Director -North America at Scalefusion.

Joe Basili, Managing Director for ETMA, said, “The Partnership Achievement award supports ETMA’s mission of promoting the value of networking and collaboration among its members to promote service quality and innovation. The peer voting was based on criteria which included consideration of the challenges, importance of the partnership and the achievements it produced.” ETMA seeks to raise industry standards, recognize its members’ achievements and promote the value of solutions through the Partnership of the Year Award.

About ETMA

ETMA's ongoing mission is to raise awareness, to improve the quality and value of solutions and to cultivate shared industry knowledge for Enterprise Technology Management, Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management, TEM, and Mobile Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, MMS, Mobile Device Management MDM and Enterprise Mobility Management, EMM solutions, Managed Services. ETMA members subscribe to a Code of Ethics, which clearly establishes standards and differentiates their level of commitment to their clients. Value of membership comes from two central ideas: transformational partnerships and bringing CEOs and Presidents together. Transformational partnerships are achieved through new operational efficiencies for back-office processes and sales through partnerships. On average, conference attendees reported they created 2.8 new partnerships during each of the last two conferences, with firms that they were NOT doing business with before the conference.

Learn more about ETMA online at https://ETMA.org

X/Twitter: @ JoinETM | LinkedIn Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/12094974

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution that allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com

Scalefusion on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/scalefusion/

