Quite a serendipitous journey over the past 80 plus years - your Civility Rules were so much YOU ! Integrity seemed to play a very important part in your life and continues to this day.”NEW YORK, NY, US, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Book – My SERENDIPITOUS Life by Howard E. Fischer
— Fred B.
A Revealing Autobiography
Four publications that significantly changed his life
• Four segments of his life featuring the number eight (graphically confirmed)
• Five events that nearly ended his life
• One near-death experience that could have severely changed his life
• One event that could have disallowed (precluded, prohibited, blocked) almost all of the above
• First Near Death Experience – 1941
• Second Near Death Experience – 1942
• Third Near Death Experience – 1948
• Fourth Near Death Experience – 1950
• Fifth Near Death Experience – 2017
• …plus his near “living death” experience - 2002
Howard E. Fischer - high school and college athlete, lawyer specializing in entertainment and nonprofit law, jazz music concert producer, jazz museum founder and executive director, author of four books plus booklets, newsletters and articles in major publications, founder, publisher and editor of art and antiques newspaper for eight years with no employees, producer of two feature films, producer of 25 music slideshows, producer of seminars on nonprofit laws and operations, radio program producer, records flea markets producer, music artists’ manager, dealer and collector of music memorabilia (mainly jazz records, books, films etc.), mentor to high school students, kidney donor, donor of archival materials and memorabilia to Library of Congress, contributor of music materials (documents, memorabilia) to Harvard and Yale Universities libraries, television appearances, articles and items in numerous publications about him and his activities
Back Cover - Highlights
What is meant by SERENDIPITY and how it relates to his life
How four publications totally changed his life
How the number “eight” encompassed (formed, ordered, organized) his life
How his educational background was instrumental in moving his life in an unlikely direction
How interests developed in childhood helped shape his life
How a number of unforeseen events could have interrupted or ended his growth.
How a number of situations that developed in his life will be preserved forever
How his early life may have predicted his future
How an early death of an associate may have contributed to one of his careers
How this serendipitous event earned him $10,000
How he saved the life of his best friend.
