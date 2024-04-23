Southern California Reproductive Center Launches Full-Time Monitoring Location in Ventura
Southern California Reproductive Center is proud to announce it is launching a full-time monitoring location in Ventura that will open on May 6.
As our practice has continued to grow, our goal is always to look for ways to make the process of trying to conceive a baby as stress-free as possible for our patients.”VENTURA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC), a fertility clinic with multiple locations in Southern California, is proud to announce it is launching a full-time monitoring location in Ventura that will open on May 6. This location is designed for patients who need to monitor their cycles, to get an ultrasound or blood work done. The full-time monitoring location requires an appointment and is at 2755 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003.
SCRC's physicians and endocrinologists have 25 years of experience helping families with many types of infertility achieve a successful pregnancy. Its additional offices are located in Beverly Hills/Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Pasadena.
“I am excited that we are now able to offer morning monitoring visits for our patients in Ventura County,” said SCRC’s Dr. Susan Maxwell. “Fertility treatments require frequent visits to monitor patient response to medications. These appointments are typically first thing in the morning to allow patients to get to work on time. Our Ventura patients now won’t have the headache of commuting to Santa Barbara or needing to take time off work for routine office visits. Fertility treatments can be stressful, so I am glad that we can now offer services to reduce that burden.”
Dr. Maxwell said cycle monitoring is key for women either looking to get pregnant or trying to understand their own fertility. Cycle monitoring occurs when fertility specialists observe a woman’s menstrual cycle to help understand the best window to conceive, whether that be through sexual intercourse or IVF. Dr. Maxwell said in many cases, weekly appointments are needed at different phases of a woman’s pregnancy journey in order to ensure optimal timing.
SCRC’s Ventura location originally opened in 2017 but closed temporarily in 2020 due to the pandemic. Dr. Maxwell said they knew based on patient feedback that the timing was right to open the location again.
“As our practice has continued to grow, our goal is always to look for ways to make the process of trying to conceive a baby as stress-free as possible for our patients,” said Dr. Maxwell. “The timing felt right to reopen this location based on the needs we are seeing from our patient base. This location will allow our staff to check things like vitals, ultrasounds, blood panels, follicle count and cycle at one clinic in addition to making it easier for women to do that monitoring without having the added stress of a long commute.”
About SCRC:
Southern California Reproductive Center (SCRC) is an innovative fertility clinic that focuses on respect and compassion through its values of being inclusive and supporting a diverse patient population. Its doctors and fertility specialists are pioneers in the fields of assisted reproductive technology and endocrinology. For more than 25 years, the fertility specialists at SCRC have been a ranking choice in Southern California. Patients can visit offices in Beverly Hills/Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Pasadena and Ventura. Patients can schedule an appointment by calling (805) 569-1950 or email newpatients@scrcivf.com.
