The 22nd CCTV "CCTV Film and Television City Children's Talent Selection Competition"
EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 10, 2024, a press conference for the North American Division of the CCTV Film and Television City Children's Art Talent Selection was held in New York. The press conference was hosted by the New York Division of the "CCTV Film and Television City Children's Talent Selection Competition." The general director of the "North American Division" and the founder of the Canada Sunshine Wisdom Culture and Art Center, Mr. Wang Dong, also came to the press conference from Vancouver, Canada. The press conference was organized by the event planning director & stage director, Yuyu Li.
Registration for the “North America Division” has begun!
The CCTV Film and Television City Children's Art Talent Selection Activity (formerly known as the CCTV Children's Art Television Competition) is the most influential national children's event in China. This activity cultivates artistic talents for young people and children and promotes their healthy growth. Since its establishment in 2000, more than 4,000 institutions and more than 120,000 people have participated. As an authoritative event of CCTV, the "CCTV Film and Television City Children's Art Talent Selection" event has gone through more than ten years of ups and downs, created Chinese child stars, and provided the broadest stage for youth art education. For many years, this event has provided talents for the recording of CCTV's children's programs, such as "Tangram," "Big Windmill," "Beetle Castle," "Tree of Wisdom," "Avenue of Stars," "Extreme 6+1," and so on. Let young people's talents be improved, their confidence grow, and their knowledge of Chinese culture be enhanced. Today we are in North America, inheriting the heritage of Chinese culture. We hope that through this event, China and the United States will have better cultural exchanges.
Under the leadership of Mr. Wang Dong, the Sunshine Wisdom Culture and Art Center of Canada has hosted the North American Division of the CCTV Film and Television City National Children's Art Talent Selection Competition for 7 consecutive years since 2018. During this period, many young contestants were led to the brilliant stage performance competition of CCTV Starlight Film and Television City every year. Some outstanding young contestants passed the competition and were selected by the director and program team, which brought a wider development in the subsequent art path. The spokesperson of the "North American Division" of the "CCTV Film and Television City Children's Talent Selection Competition" this time, the well-known "Peking Opera Boy" Wang Hongxiang is the son of Mr. Wang Dong. The "Peking Opera Boy" Wang Hongxiang also stood out by participating in the talent selection activities on CCTV. In the words of Mr. Wang Dong: "It is not waiting for children to be excellent before going on stage, but through various stage experiences and the baptism of competitions, children become excellent step by step."
The qualifications and precautions for participating in the CCTV Film and Television City Children's Talent Selection Competition are as follows:
(1) Children aged 4 to 18 can participate in the competition. The events include singing, dancing, instrumental music, language performance, opera, calligraphy, painting, paper cutting, photography, etc.
(2) Registration for auditions and semi-finals is available in each sub-competition area. If qualified for the finals, the finals will be held live on July 23, 24, and 25 at the CCTV Star Boulevard studio.
(3) All programs that enter the semi-finals will receive a certificate of award from the CCTV organizer. The winning contestants will be entered into the "CCTV Children's Art Talent Pool". Overseas contestants will also be invited to participate in the recording of multiple programs on CCTV channels, which will greatly improve the contestants.
The 2024 talent show is in full swing. There are currently several cities in the United States with large Chinese populations and a strong artistic atmosphere that have taken over the competition areas, including New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Seattle, and Las Vegas. Combined with the Canadian national competition area, it provides a very good and convenient platform for young Chinese contestants in the United States and Canada and outstanding Western teenagers who love Chinese culture. I wish that in the future they will not only have a bright future in the United States, but also be able to take on opportunities in China.
Registration for the 2024 auditions has begun. Parents can go to the competition website and choose the nearest city to register. The time for the rematch in each competition area will also be announced on the official website one after another, so please pay attention.
Organizer: CCTV Weihai Film and Television City Co-organizer: CCTV Big Windmill Children's Art Troupe
Organizer: Beijing Feichangyouxi Culture Communication Co., Ltd.
North American General Agent:
Wiser-Sunshine Academy of Arts Ltd.
New York Division Agent:
BWT International Cultural And Arts Center
New York Division/Co-organizers:
New York Link Media:Mchat Media
New Jersey Division Agent:
Art Bay International.
Los Angeles Division Agent:
Success Groups, LLC.
Las Vegas Division Agent:
Stars Culture LLC.
Seattle Division Agent: Chinese Radio Seattle
SPONSOR：
TESO LIFT
Shui Ying Art Academy
The 1 Wine
United Real Estate
HM Young Beauty Skin Care
SQ Flowers
COOPERATING ORGANIZATIONS：
Shui Ying Art Academy
Sunflower Dance & Music Center
Golden Dream Education Center
Mae Mae Dance Center
May Chen Model Center
SERENA MUSIC STUDIO
X-SPACE
Competition official website:
https://cctv-na-youth-talent.com
