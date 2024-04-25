Splash for the Spectrum: Baby Otter Swim School and Westgate Resorts Host Water Safety Event to Raise Autism Awareness
We are thrilled to partner with Westgate Resorts to raise awareness about water safety for children with special needs.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In observance of Autism Awareness Month this April, Baby Otter Swim School, a leading provider of survival swimming instruction, partners with Westgate Resorts, one of the nation's largest resort developers. Together, they're hosting a week-long "Splash for the Spectrum" event from April 29 to May 3, 2024, at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa in Orlando, Florida.
— Mindy York, President of Baby Otter Swim School
Drowning is the primary cause of death for Florida children aged one-to-four, with children with autism being significantly more at risk. To tackle this issue, Baby Otter Swim School and Westgate Resorts are collaborating to provide water safety education to children with special needs.
"We've taught survival swimming at Westgate Resorts for years. Education is crucial for preventing drownings," said Mindy York, president of Baby Otter Swim School. "We are thrilled to partner with Westgate to promote water safety for children with special needs."
Throughout the event, children on the autism spectrum will engage in Baby Otter Swim School's Turn, Kick, Reach (TKR) program. This program imparts crucial water safety skills, empowering children to navigate water hazards safely.
"We're proud to partner with Baby Otter Swim School to promote water safety for children with special needs," said Mark Waltrip, Chief Operating Officer of Westgate Resorts. "Our joint efforts aim to create a safer, more inclusive world."
Scheduled from April 29 to May 3, 12-14 children will participate during the week-long "Splash for the Spectrum" event taking place at Westgate Lakes Resort & Spa. Baby Otter Swim School welcomes donations to help sponsor these children through the Baby Otter Scholarship and Education Fund, aiding special needs, underprivileged, and foster care children. For more details and involvement opportunities, contact Baby Otter Swim School at 1-888-SWIM-KID (794-6543) or info@babyotter.com.
About Baby Otter Swim School
Baby Otter Swim School is a premier provider of survival swimming instruction, dedicated to fostering water safety and confidence in both children and adults. With a commitment to excellence, its team of state certified instructors delivers personalized swim lessons in a nurturing environment, tailored to the unique needs of each student. Baby Otter Swim School’s proprietary Turn, Kick, Reach® system, developed by its founders and proven in Florida over the last 40 years, dramatically decrease the drowning statistics. Baby Otter has decades of experience in the adaptive aquatic industry and specialize in every type of swim safety, including the training of those with special needs. Visit https://www.babyotterswimschool.com/.
About Baby Otter Scholarship and Education Fund
The Baby Otter Scholarship and Education Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to providing educational opportunities and financial assistance to deserving students, with a special focus on swim lessons and entrepreneurship. Rooted in a dedication to inclusivity and empowerment, its mission is to remove barriers to education and entrepreneurship, fostering a culture of learning, innovation, and success. Through swim lesson scholarships, entrepreneurship grants, mentorship programs, and educational resources, it aims to empower individuals to thrive in both the pool and the marketplace. For more information, visit https://www.babyotterandredawson.org/.
About Westgate Resorts
Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with seven Orlando hotel resorts, and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States such as Orlando, and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona. In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate Owners and Hotel Guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost.
The company has garnered many distinct accolades, including the 2022 ACE Project of Excellence Award from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, recognition from Forbes Travel Advisor ranking Westgate Park City Resort & Spa as a recommended resort in its 2022 Star Awards and 73 Best of State Awards for Westgate Park City Resort & Spa after winning ten years in a row.
Westgate Resorts locations are known to feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail, and spa concepts, including Los Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, Villa Italiano Chophouse, Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli, and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit WestgateResorts.com. Find Westgate Resorts on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.
Mindy York
Baby Otter Swim School
+1 888-794-6543
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube