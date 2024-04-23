Most people ever connected to high-speed internet

CANADA, April 23 - A new report about connectivity shows significant increases in access to high-speed internet services for people across British Columbia.

The B.C. Connectivity Report 2024 is a snapshot of the status of connectivity in the province and how B.C. compares to other provinces for broadband internet and cellular services. The report uses data from the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission and other sources.

Since the last B.C. Connectivity Report in 2022, there has been an increase in access to both broadband and fifth-generation (5G) cellular services. Internet speeds have also increased in more areas as a result of upgraded and expanded networks.

The report shows B.C. is on track to meet its goal of delivering high-speed broadband internet access to all homes by 2027. The province ranks above the Canadian average for providing access to high-speed internet and is the leader in Canada for 5G cellular services. Broadband internet access continues to increase in rural, remote and Indigenous communities thanks to public- and private-sector investments.

In March 2022, B.C. and Canada announced a partnership to invest as much as $830 million, $415 million each, toward high-speed connectivity infrastructure projects in rural and remote areas. Through this funding the Province aims to provide all remaining under-served households and First Nations communities with access to high-speed internet by 2027. This program also fulfils a call to action in the Declaration Act Action Plan.

The Connecting British Columbia and Connecting Communities BC programs provide funding for projects to expand high-speed internet service access to rural and remote areas of the province. The plan to connect all households will level the playing field for British Columbians, bringing economic opportunities for people in every corner of the province.

Learn More:

To read the full B.C. Connectivity Report, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc/20534

To learn more about Connecting Communities BC, visit: www.gov.bc.ca/connectingcommunitiesbc

To learn more about Connectivity in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/governments/connectivity-in-bc

To learn more about StrongerBC – BC’s Economic Plan, visit: https://strongerbc.ca/plan