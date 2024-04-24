Happy Days 50th Anniversary Reunion With Henry Winkler, Anson Williams & Donny Most Announced For 5th Gallatin Comic Con

Henry Winkler (aka The Fonz) Don Most (aka Ralph Malph) Anson Williams (aka Potsie Weber)

Plus, celebrity guests Micky Dolenz from The Monkees, actress Samantha Newark, renowned comic artist Greg Land, cosplay contest, guest panels and more!

GALLATIN, TENN., UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th annual Gallatin Comic Con has announced it will host a 50th anniversary reunion of original cast members from the hit TV Series Happy Days, featuring Henry Winkler (Fonzie), Don Most (Ralph Malph), and Anson Williams (Potsie Weber). Additionally, musician Micky Dolenz from The Monkees, renowned Marvel Comics artist Greg Land (Fantastic Four, Uncanny X-Men) and recording artist and voice actress Samantha Newark (Jem & The Holograms) will also be on-hand to sign autographs and host fan meet-and-greets. Announced by Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown in a Facebook post, one of Gallatin’s largest annual events will take place October 26/27, 2024 (10am to 4/5pm CT daily) at Gallatin Civic Center (210 Albert Gallatin Avenue).

“Remember when we were kids watching TV, and we never thought we would get a chance to meet our favorite stars?” asked Chris Dyer, Founder of Gallatin Comic Con. “At GCC, I have strived to create more than just a comic con, but a place where fans can come to make memories that last a lifetime. You can't put a price on good memories. It is our hope that you will come and meet the Happy Days cast on the 50th anniversary of the show!”

The already sold out exhibit floor will host 70 comic book dealers from 5 states, displaying and selling a wide variety of comics, toys, and collectibles from the world of pop culture and comic books. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite character to participate in Gallatin Comic Con’s cosplay contest, along with attending various speaker panels and workshops that will cover a range of topics from comic book creation to the latest in geek culture. Whether you're a seasoned fan or new to the scene, there's something for everyone at Gallatin Comic Con. Tickets are on sale now for only $20 for a single day pass or $25 for weekend pass, and can be purchased at Eventbrite [click to buy]. For media credentials and onsite interview opportunities with cast members during event [click to request].

The 2023 Gallatin Comic Con was attended by more than 5,200 comic and pop culture fans from across the region as they came together to celebrate the reunion of the cast members of the hit TV series, The Dukes Of Hazzard.

About Gallatin Comic Con:

Produced and hosted by Gallatin’s own Town Square Records and Comics, Gallatin Comic Con has quickly established itself as middle Tennessee’s premiere annual destination for celebrating everything from the world of American pop culture and comic books. Since its inception in 2019, Gallatin Comic Con has played host to an array of nostalgic American pop culture iconic actors including lead cast members from the hit TV series Leave It To Beaver, The Dukes of Hazzard, along with TV actors Tom Proctor (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Westworld, Guardians of the Galaxy), and James Stokes (Jason Vorhees). 2023’s event drew more than 5,200 people to Gallatin Civic Center as fans were also treated to an incredible variety of comic book vendors, offering everything from exclusive merchandise, collectibles and interactive celebrity experiences. Whether you’re a devoted fan or simply seeking a fun day of family friendly entertainment, Gallatin Comic Con guarantees an experience tailored to everyone’s tastes. The 5th annual event takes place October 26-27 and will host a 50th anniversary reunion of cast members from the hit TV series, Happy Days and Micky Dolenz from The Monkees. Save the date and join us for a weekend filled with excitement, nostalgia, and pure geeky bliss!

