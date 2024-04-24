Nutrific Grants Worldwide Rights to Blue Star Opportunities for Innovative Immune System Optimization Products

Immune System Optimization Products

Blue Star Opportunities $BSTO acquires worldwide rights to innovative Immune System Optimization products in Natural Healthcare Sector.

Blue Star Opportunities (OTCMKTS:BSTO)

"The art of healing comes from nature, not from the physician. Therefore the physician must start from nature, with an open mind." ” — Paracelsus

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Star Opportunities Corp. (The "Company") (OTC: BSTO), announces today the formalization of a strategic agreement with Nutrific a Wyoming Corp with head office located at 23411 Summerfield #22C, Aliso Viejo Ca 92656 to acquire the worldwide distribution rights for the next generation of natural healthcare products.

The BSTO board, in a strategic corporate policy direction, has decided to additionally focus on potent natural extracts to augment the human immune system. The company shift is seen as complementary and in line with the corporate philosophy of preventative treatment in the medical arena; the core concept of new and more powerful natural extracts is undervalued in the company opinion and needs to take more importance in the daily lives of those people who want to optimize their immune systems, thereby enabling synthetic drugs to potentially work more effectively.

This latest generation of immunity optimization natural healthcare products is primarily based on the unique therapeutic strengths associated with rare Australian native natural extracts and which have been subject to scientific research and numerous peer reviewed publications over many years by eminent scientific teams within Australia. Some of the natural extracts have been used by Aboriginal people as medicine for thousands of years and specifically those with potent anti-inflammatory properties.

Identification of these rare bioactive molecules within the extracts, their refinement, isolation and correct manufacturing handling into a new range of formulas is a significant breakthrough in boosting the human immune system, announced our clinical director, Stella Papadoukakis.

The state-of-the-art prophylactic product lines will be operated in a separate division from the online medication error prevention AI applications. This new division will benefit from our AI expertise in creating an efficient, low-cost distribution network.

The Company sees the current licensing agreement as an excellent complement to its safety offerings to individuals and it will contribute positively to the growth of the Company.

The Company has succeeded once again in making a significant strategic acquisition without shareholder dilution.

About Blue Star Opportunities Corp

Blue Star Opportunities Corp. is now an AI clinical analytics company, expanding operations in the field of AI driven innovative solutions to help individuals and families better manage health safety issues and health maintenance. These are breakthrough technologies and innovative solutions that offer a better opportunity for growth and building shareholder value. More information and details on our performance can be found in our filings with OTCMarkets.com.

Media Contact: Michel Dab 438-501-6500