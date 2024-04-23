Stonewood Partners Celebrates 10 Years of Success in M&A Advisory

Stonewood Partners, a leading buyside M&A acquisition search firm, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary this month.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonewood Partners, a leading buyside M&A acquisition search firm, is proud to announce its 10th anniversary this month.

Founded in 2014 by Scott M. Ross and Neil E. Midler, Stonewood Partners has grown into a team of professionals with deep expertise in various sectors. The firm is focused exclusively on providing acquisition search services to private equity firms, family offices and corporate clients seeking to acquire middle-market companies.

"We are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone and reflect on the growth and success of Stonewood Partners over the past 10 years," said Scott M. Ross, Managing Director. "Our dedicated team has worked tirelessly to build trusted relationships, provide insightful guidance, and deliver impactful results for our clients. We look forward to continuing our mission to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate successful M&A transactions in the years to come."

Stonewood Partners' success is built on its people, process, and technology. The team's diverse experience provides a unique perspective to support clients through the acquisition search process. The firm's disciplined process and proprietary methodology have allowed Stonewood Partners to complete deals even during uncertain economic times.

About Stonewood Partners

Stonewood Partners is a leading buyside M&A advisory firm focused on providing acquisition search services to buyers of middle-market businesses including private equity firms, family offices and corporate clients. For more information, visit https://stonewoodpartners.com.