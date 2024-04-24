Michael Dodaro Announces Candidacy for NEA State Director
Teachers and ESPs' working conditions are students' learning conditions. Addressing the needs of our educators is essential to enhancing student outcomes.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passionate advocate and Education Support Professional, Michael Dodaro, has officially announced his candidacy for the position of NEA State Director at the upcoming PSEA House of Delegates meeting scheduled for May 17-18, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Representing a new generation of leadership, Michael brings a fresh perspective and unwavering energy to the evolving challenges and opportunities facing public education and organized labor today.
— Michael Dodaro
Campaign Highlights:
• Champion for Educators and Students: Michael advocates for policies that directly improve working and learning environments. "Teachers and ESPs' working conditions are students' learning conditions. Addressing the needs of our educators is essential to enhancing student outcomes," says Dodaro.
• A Voice for Change: "If united, there is nothing we cannot overcome; but we need leaders who are prepared and ready to do and say whatever it takes to win said struggle. I believe, with all humility, that I am one of those leaders, and that is why I am putting my name forward for the position of NEA State Director," Michael emphasizes.
• Strengthening the Labor Union's National Role: Michael believes in the NEA’s potential to lead the revitalized American labor movement. "It is time for the NEA to take its rightful place as one of the leaders of this burgeoning American labor movement," says Michael. He is dedicated to transforming the labor movement into a significant political force that champions equality and justice in workplaces across the nation.
Michael invites all PSEA Union delegates and supporters to join him in championing a transformative agenda for the NEA and public education across the nation. For more information about his platform and initiatives, please contact the campaign or visit his campaign website.
