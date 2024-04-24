Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,836 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,362 in the last 365 days.

Michael Dodaro Announces Candidacy for NEA State Director

Michael Dodaro announces his candidacy for NEA State Director at the May 2024 PSEA House of Delegates meeting, championing education and labor reform.

Teachers and ESPs' working conditions are students' learning conditions. Addressing the needs of our educators is essential to enhancing student outcomes.”
— Michael Dodaro
PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passionate advocate and Education Support Professional, Michael Dodaro, has officially announced his candidacy for the position of NEA State Director at the upcoming PSEA House of Delegates meeting scheduled for May 17-18, 2024, in Pittsburgh. Representing a new generation of leadership, Michael brings a fresh perspective and unwavering energy to the evolving challenges and opportunities facing public education and organized labor today.

Campaign Highlights:

• Champion for Educators and Students: Michael advocates for policies that directly improve working and learning environments. "Teachers and ESPs' working conditions are students' learning conditions. Addressing the needs of our educators is essential to enhancing student outcomes," says Dodaro.

• A Voice for Change: "If united, there is nothing we cannot overcome; but we need leaders who are prepared and ready to do and say whatever it takes to win said struggle. I believe, with all humility, that I am one of those leaders, and that is why I am putting my name forward for the position of NEA State Director," Michael emphasizes.

• Strengthening the Labor Union's National Role: Michael believes in the NEA’s potential to lead the revitalized American labor movement. "It is time for the NEA to take its rightful place as one of the leaders of this burgeoning American labor movement," says Michael. He is dedicated to transforming the labor movement into a significant political force that champions equality and justice in workplaces across the nation.

Michael invites all PSEA Union delegates and supporters to join him in championing a transformative agenda for the NEA and public education across the nation. For more information about his platform and initiatives, please contact the campaign or visit his campaign website.

Michael Dodaro
Friends of Michael Dodaro
+1 215-485-6215
michael@dodaro2024.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube

PSEA Southeastern Region campaign speech - 4/18/24

You just read:

Michael Dodaro Announces Candidacy for NEA State Director

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more