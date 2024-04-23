Honeywick Launches Website for the Atlanta Tornados, an Official Team of the National Squash League
Designed and developed by Louisville local creative agency Honeywick, the Atlanta Tornados website features pages for the players, NSL rules, events, and more.LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the inaugural National Squash League (NSL) matches coming up, NSL city teams have been busy building their fanbase and laying down their roots. Following the 2023 launch of the official NSL website, individual team sites are now coming into play. Most recently, the Atlanta Tornados launched their individual team website with web design, development and branding help from Honeywick.
On the Atlanta Tornados’ website, visitors will find:
-- Player Roster and Individual Profiles
-- Official NSL Rules
-- NSL Events and Match Schedule
-- Partners
-- About Page
-- Ticket Purchase
-- Fundraiser
-- Atlanta Tornados Merchandise for Sale
On April 27th, the Atlanta Tornados are set to play the Derby City Colts of Louisville, KY in the Week 1 matchup on their home turf at Atlanta Community Squash. You can learn more details and buy tickets to see the Tornados and Colts players in action on the Atlanta Tornados’ website.
The Atlanta Tornados’ home court is located at Atlanta Community Squash, 1019 Collier Rd NW STE A, Atlanta, GA 30318. US Squash has designated Atlanta Community Squash as its first Community Affiliate in the country. It is a key regional facility partner in the southeast and a staple in the community that offers sports programs and A+ Squash, a nonprofit organization that transforms the lives of young people through the sport of squash and ongoing academic support.
With a balanced roster and widespread community support, the Atlanta Tornados are primed and ready to compete in the first-ever season of the National Squash League. Squash fanatics can certainly expect the Tornados to make a statement on Opening Day against Derby City.
MEET THE MAKER: HONEYWICK, LLC
Honeywick, who the Atlanta Tornados have partnered with to bring their website to life, is a Louisville-based creative agency that specializes in delivering a full range of IT and marketing services including:
-- Custom website design and development
-- Software development
-- Branding
-- Graphic design
-- Digital and print marketing
-- Website hosting
As the official provider of these services for the NSL, they look forward to playing a key role in the marketing and expansion of the brand as well as individual teams like the Atlanta Tornados. Along with their involvement in providing IT and marketing services for the NSL, Honeywick also enjoys supporting and sponsoring the “Fall Classic,” an annual US Squash-sanctioned tournament held each year in Louisville, Kentucky.
Chad Hood
Atlanta Tornados, National Squash League
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram