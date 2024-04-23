The Pompano Beach Department of Cultural Affairs Is Now Autism Certified

The Department, which oversees four cultural arts venues, has been awarded Certified Autism Center™ designation by IBCCES.

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pompano Beach Department of Cultural Affairs is now a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), a designation granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES). The CAC designation is awarded to organizations that have completed autism training and certification to better understand and welcome autistic and sensory-sensitive visitors. The Department oversees four cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, the Baily Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA), the Ali Cultural Arts Center, and the Blanche Eli House Museum.

“I am incredibly proud of the collaborative effort between the Cultural Arts and Tourism departments that led to these certifications,” said Mayor Rex Hardin. “Recognizing the importance of inclusivity in the arts, we saw an opportunity to enhance our services by providing autism sensitivity and awareness training to our staff. This collaboration not only underscores our commitment to accessibility but also reflects our shared vision of creating welcoming environments for all visitors, including those with sensory sensitivities."

The focus on ensuring accessibility is important now more than ever, with one in 36 children in the U.S. diagnosed with autism and one in six people with sensory needs or sensitivities (according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). While millions of travelers with disabilities take trips every year, there are few destinations that have taken the extra step to better understand the visitor experience for these guests.

"Efforts like those led by the Pompano Beach Department of Cultural Affairs play a pivotal role in advancing inclusivity and hospitality within the industry, catering to the diverse needs of travelers from all walks of life," highlighted Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. "We're happy to see the organization expand their dedication to accessibility and hope others in this industry will follow their lead."

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for healthcare, education, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES created programs specifically for hospitality and recreational organizations such as hotels, theme parks, museums, and other attractions so staff would be more knowledgeable and other accommodations could be offered to this growing, but underserved, part of the community. IBCCES is the only credentialing board offering these types of programs, which include training from subject matter experts and autistic self-advocates, as well as long-term support and continuous learning, onsite reviews, and more.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.



About Pompano Beach

Centrally located in the heart of Florida’s Gold Coast, Pompano Beach is positioned midway

between Miami and Palm Beach and covers over 25 square miles in northern Broward County. It’s known for its beaches, boating, marinas and offshore coral reef, plus numerous wrecks and other dive sites. Anglers and families flock to the beautifully redeveloped beachside fishing village with a 900-foot-long fishing pier, world class restaurants, retail, playgrounds, grills and picnic tables. The warmer waters make for an abundance of pompano, the inshore tropical game fish from which the City gets its name. North, along the shore, the 1900’s Hillsboro Lighthouse guards the Hillsboro Inlet, an entrance to the Intracoastal Waterway.



About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.