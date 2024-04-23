Playwire Announces Innovative Partnership with Online Gaming All-Star, POGO, to Expand Audience Reach Among Moms

Ad Tech Industry Expert, Playwire, Takes POGO Gaming Platform to New Heights, Maximizing Monetization and Ad Revenue Opportunities

Our partnership with POGO exemplifies Playwire's commitment to delivering tailored and innovative solutions that enhance the gaming experience and drive substantial revenue growth.” — Jayson Dubin, Playwire CEO

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playwire, a pioneer in digital advertising technology, proudly announces its strategic partnership with POGO, a renowned online casual gaming website.

Elevating their approach to monetization, this collaboration signifies a pivotal step forward for POGO. With a more advanced analytical view of its performance, including transparent, real-time insights regarding its audience, content, and ad revenue, POGO will work hand-in-hand with the tech experts at Playwire to amplify its digital presence and exceed its revenue goals.

Revolutionizing Online Gaming Monetization

Playwire’s alliance with POGO is set to redefine the standards for online gaming monetization. With its rich history and deep-rooted presence in the gaming industry, along with an audience of primarily moms as gamers, POGO sits at the intersection of both casual gamers and the parenting vertical.

With this new partnership, POGO aims to unlock new revenue potential and enhance its user experience across desktop and mobile platforms, supported by Playwire’s advanced ad tech tools and team. This includes faster and more powerful technology, including real-time analytics as well as Playwire’s proprietary Revenue Intelligence® {RI} algorithms, which utilize the power of machine learning.

Playwire’s Expertise: A Game-Changer for POGO

Playwire’s nearly two decades of experience in the ad tech industry, combined with its tailored approach to partnerships, make it the ideal candidate to elevate the POGO brand. Not only does Playwire leverage a partnership-focused approach, but it also offers POGO access to its seasoned global direct sales team and advanced analytics suite, which will enable POGO to make data-driven decisions to optimize its revenue streams more effectively.

Looking Forward: Growth and Innovation

POGO envisions a future of continued growth and innovation through its partnership with Playwire. The ability to access real-time reporting tools and transparent data sets will enable POGO to make strategic decisions that enhance site performance and drive more revenue.

Statement from Playwire

Playwire CEO, Jayson Dubin, expressed with excitement: "Our partnership with POGO exemplifies Playwire's commitment to delivering tailored and innovative solutions that enhance the gaming experience and drive substantial revenue growth."

About Playwire

Playwire is dedicated to helping independent publishers and digital publishing enterprises accelerate their business by amplifying ad revenue and operating more efficiently. The company’s portfolio includes the management of thousands of publisher properties, serving 70 billion impressions and more than 3 billion page views each month. With ad monetization operations in over a dozen countries, Playwire’s exclusive publisher ad network and partner relationships help brands connect and engage with their desired audiences safely and authentically.

For more information about Playwire and its solutions, visit www.playwire.com.

About POGO

POGO.com is a leading online gaming website offering over 50 casual games, including popular card, board, and puzzle titles. POGO provides an engaging gaming experience to a diverse audience, emphasizing community and connectivity.

Playwire Media Contacts:

Courtney DeLaura

VP of Marketing

cdelaura@playwire.com

or

Olivia Salla

Media Coordinator

osalla@playwire.com