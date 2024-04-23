Avant Technologies Launches Advanced AI Supercomputing Network and Expansive Data Solutions

LAS VEGAS, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) (“Avant” or the “Company”), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in the development of advanced AI and data center infrastructure solutions, announced today that it’s introducing a state-of-the-art supercomputing network and comprehensive licensable dataset. Avant will be collaborating with its technology partner, Wired4Tech, to launch these pivotal developments, which are engineered to accelerate AI adoption and innovation across a broad spectrum of industries.



Avant’s Chief Information Officer, Danny Rittman, said of the launch, “Avant’s supercomputing network and our expansive licensable dataset will facilitate significant advancements in AIdriven solutions.

“By providing robust computational resources and a rich dataset, Avant is set to eliminate many of the technical and financial barriers that have traditionally hampered AI development. This initiative aims to empower developers with the tools necessary to create more sophisticated and efficient AI models, driving progress and innovation in innumerable fields.”

Highlights of Avant’s Offerings:

Versatile AI Dataset: Available from Q3, this dataset will be regularly updated to support a wide array of AI projects, providing a solid foundation for development, and reducing the time to market for AI solutions.





Dynamic Resource Scaling: The network dynamically adjusts computing resources to meet real-time demands, maximizing efficiency and minimizing costs.





Accelerated AI Processing: Utilizes cutting-edge distributed computing to dramatically reduce data processing times, enabling rapid iteration and deployment of AI models.





Robust Security Measures: Top-tier security protocols are in place to ensure data integrity and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.





Seamless Integration: Designed to integrate smoothly with existing AI development environments, minimizing disruptions and simplifying technology adoption.





Avant is committed to advancing the AI landscape by providing scalable solutions that will benefit diverse sectors looking to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

About Avant Technologies, Inc.

Avant Technologies, Inc. is an artificial intelligence technology company specializing in creating and developing innovative and advanced AI infrastructure solutions designed to revolutionize the landscape for AI software development companies and other companies that require immense, scalable computing power, such as scientific simulations, climate modeling, protein folding analysis, and big data processing. The Company also employs its highly sophisticated machine and deep learning AI system, Avant AI™, to function as both a versatile and customizable AI solution in a host of industries and applications.

Contact:

Avant Technologies, Inc.

info@avanttechnologies.com