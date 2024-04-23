Submit Release
APIKUR Statement on President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s Visit to Iraq

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APIKUR member companies are hopeful that the visit to Iraq by President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will be a step towards a mutually beneficial resolution between the Governments of Türkiye, Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and International Oil Companies to restore exports through the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline (ITP).

In the past week, the elected leaders of Iraq, Türkiye, Kurdistan Region, as well as the United States have spoken about the importance of reopening the ITP export route.

For the benefit of all Iraqi people and our stakeholders, APIKUR member companies are ready to resume exports pending agreement to current fiscal terms and surety of past and future payments with the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

About Us:
APIKUR's objective and purpose is to promote the Kurdistan Region of Iraq as an attractive destination for international oil and gas companies, service providers and investors. In addition, APIKUR aims to advocate for and represent the common interests of its members, function as a joint and effective voice towards all relevant stakeholders whether in the KRI, or elsewhere, and provide a forum for its members to share appropriate public industry information and best practices. APIKUR is a Company Limited by Guarantee established under English Law.

