Bohemia Interactive Unveils Two Exciting New Incubator Games at Gamescom 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bohemia Interactive is thrilled to unveil its collaboration with two exceptional game development studios. These studios are set to release their upcoming titles through the prestigious Bohemia Incubator. Here’s what you need to know:
• Place of Departure Studio: The creators behind the critically acclaimed Ministry of Broadcast are hard at work on their next masterpiece. Expect innovation, gripping storytelling, and immersive gameplay.
• Enjoy Studio: Responsible for the beloved life simulation game The Witch of Fern Island, Enjoy Studio is now cooking up something equally captivating. Dive into their latest creation and experience a world like no other.
Both projects will be showcased in detail at Gamescom 2024. But why wait? Head over to the dedicated Steam Store page for an exclusive sneak peek! 🎮🔥
Launched in 2023, Bohemia Incubator is the publishing label of game development studio Bohemia Interactive, authors of global hits like the open-world survival sandbox DayZ, the genre-defining military simulation series Arma, the F2P looter-shooter Vigor, and Ylands, the exploration game with charming, low-poly graphics. The main goal of the Bohemia Incubator is to help finance and publish original games made by talented indie developers, while offering them over 25 years of experience in the industry.
Studios Statements
“We're really glad that we found such a strong publishing partner for our new game which is a bit, let’s say, unhinged. So, it's great to have a publisher that is on board with our vision, sharing the same love for silly, absurd humor, weird ideas, and surreal characters pushed to its limits. With Bohemia having our backs, we can fully focus on crafting a unique experience with fun gameplay as well as unique art style and narrative. We cannot wait to show you more of our game at upcoming Gamescom.” – Dušan Čežek, Creative director and CEO at Place of Departure
“We are proud and excited about our new publishing partnership with Bohemia Interactive, allowing us to focus on the development of our new title. This collaboration is an important step forward for us, a testament to mutual trust and a shared vision in the game development industry. Together, we will soon present you our new game, so stay tuned!” - Michał Baraniak, CEO at Enjoy Studio S.A.
Both new projects will join Silica, a unique crossover of RTS and FPS games, created by indie developer Martin Melicharek. Silica was released in Early Access phase on Steam last year.
About Place of Departure
Place Of Departure is a game dev studio dedicated to creating unique gameplay and story driven IPs with strong focus on creativity, humor, and unique art styles. Our most recent release, prior to founding Place of Departure, was Ministry of Broadcast, released on PC, mac OS, iOS as well as Nintendo Switch and nominated for Czech game of the year 2020 and Czech game of the decade 2010 - 2020.
For more information, please visit www.pod.games.
About Enjoy Studio
Enjoy Studio is a rapidly growing game development studio from Poland, which specializes in the development and porting of video games. Since 2020, two titles have been released that have gained recognition among players. Our team is a harmonious blend of young enthusiasts and experienced industry veterans, who create games with passion and expertise. Together, with an unwavering enthusiasm for gaming, we strive to fulfill our ambitions and dreams.
For more information, please visit www.enjoystudio.com.
About Bohemia Incubator
Bohemia Incubator is where good ideas become fantastic games. The Incubator empowers indie game makers to develop their playable prototypes and receive the help they need to prepare their product for full release. Bohemia Incubator offers financial support and publishing services to original projects with a unique vision. All you need is a playable prototype and an undying desire to flourish.
For more information, please visit https://www.incubator.bohemia.net/.
About Bohemia Interactive
Our story began with our first game, Arma: Cold War Assault, released back in 2001. Developed by just a handful of people, this PC-exclusive title became a massive success. It sold well over a million copies, received numerous industry awards, and was praised by critics and players alike. Since then, we've grown from a ragtag bunch of garage devs to an international family of over 400 professionals, working on Arma 3, Arma 4, Arma Reforger, DayZ, Ylands, Vigor, our proprietary Enfusion engine, and various other projects. Our ambition: to make games that act as platforms for people to explore, create, and connect.
For more information, please visit www.bistudio.com.
