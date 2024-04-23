OCTO Telematics: Corrado Sciolla is the new CEO

OCTO currently has over 6 million connected users and holds the largest global database of telematics data, derived from over 610 billion kilometres of driving and over 525,000 certified insurance claims.

ROME, April 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corrado Sciolla has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors of OCTO, a leading company in telematics and data analytics services for the Insurance, Fleet Management, and Intelligent Mobility sectors.



Corrado Sciolla, previously general manager of Wind, President of BT Group Europe and CEO of Cedacri, will lead the global company from Italy, with the aim of consolidating its leadership in the connected mobility sector. With his new role, he brings extensive experience in leading international renowned organizations, a focus on technological development and data management, together with the skills acquired in over 20 years of service development in vertical markets, all key factors for ensuring the company's success.

Fabio Sbianchi, Founder and President of OCTO, comments: “We are happy to welcome Eng. Sciolla and entrust him with the mission of turning the page after a difficult period of change. Corrado is a highly experienced leader, who has already demonstrated his ability to draw the best from technology and digital service companies. We count on his skills to grow our Company and achieve all our goals."

About OCTO

For over 20 years, we have been developing integrated solutions that allow us to always stand by our customers, supporting them in seizing the opportunities outlined by intelligent mobility and digital transformation. Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and Data Analytics are the key elements used to develop services and products capable of addressing the challenges of Smart Cities and Smart Mobility operators.

Our scalable analytics platform enables insurers, automakers, rental companies and public administrations, to increase productivity and improve safety, while enhancing the vehicle usage and user experience.

Finally, a clear ESG strategy guides our market proposition towards the development of solutions focused on energy transition and data-driven smart urban planning. Our Vision Zero: Zero incidents, Zero traffic, Zero pollution is fully aligned with global sustainability goals.

OCTO currently has over 6 million connected users and holds the largest global database of telematics data derived from over 610 billion kilometres of driving and over 525,000 certified insurance claims.

