Tree surgeon overcomes decade-long pain with the help of HEMPE

Southampton man recovers from years of pain with topical CBD gel treatment

I am so pleased Tom has found something that will manage his pain and it shows it can be better than drugs and surgery.” — Farard Darver, founder of Healthcare International Research

SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Southampton-based tree surgeon, Tom Lanaghan, 37, has found relief from a decade of severe back pain through using HEMPE, a specialised brand of CBD products.

After years of dependency on various strong medications and unsuccessful medical interventions, this new solution has proven to be instrumental in his long-standing battle against chronic pain.

Tom's ordeal began in 2012 following an accident while performing tree surgery that led to a hernia operation. The surgery left him with persistent nerve damage, resulting in continuous, debilitating pain. Despite trying a myriad of treatments, including pioneering neuro-stimulators, nothing provided lasting relief until he discovered HEMPE.

"The pain was unmanageable, and despite all the different medications, I was still in agony," Tom recounts. "Then, at last summer's Gardener’s World trade show, I met Farard Darver from Healthcare International Research, who introduced me to HEMPE."

The effects of HEMPE were immediate and profound, providing Tom with instant relief that he felt "right in his back." This significant breakthrough led him to discontinue other pain management strategies that had been ineffective. Overwhelmed by the results, Tom expressed, "Words are hard to find to describe what a game changer it was."

Tom's new lease on life has given him the hope of engaging in activities previously impossible due to his condition, such as cycling with his children.

Farard Darver, the founder of HEMPE and a former green beret commander, shared his personal motivation for launching the product: "After experiencing the relief CBD offered following an injury in Afghanistan, I was inspired to start HEMPE. Hearing Tom’s success story reaffirms our belief that we're on the right path with our mission to bring viable, natural alternatives to those seeking relief."

This testimonial from Tom Lanaghan is not just a story of personal triumph, but also an inspiring example of how innovative, plant-based solutions can dramatically improve quality of life.

To view the original Healthcare International Research study on The Topical Application of Cannabidiol for Pain Relief, please visit: https://healthcare-international-research.com/assets/The-Topical-Application-of-Cannabidiol-for-Pain-Relief.pdf

