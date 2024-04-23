Transport Security Administration address Railway Cybersecurity at the Cyber Senate Rail Cybersecurity USA conference
CELEBRATION , FLORIDA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Senate is proud to announce a pivotal presentation by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the 4th annual Rail Cybersecurity USA conference, scheduled for June 11th and 12th in Celebration Florida. Andrea Stoll, Division Director of Cybersecurity Compliance & Enforcement Security Operations, Surface Operations, will deliver insights into TSA Security Directives (SD) and Emergency Amendments (EA), alongside an exploration of SD and EA Requirements, SD Compliance Challenges, and a vision for Future Cybersecurity Maturity.
With over 18 years of experience at the Transportation Security Administration, Andrea Stoll has played an integral role in shaping cybersecurity compliance and enforcement strategies. Her presentation promises to shed light on critical cybersecurity measures necessary for bolstering resilience in surface transportation entities and effectively managing associated risks.
Joining Andrea Stoll on the roster of distinguished speakers are leaders from across the rail cybersecurity industry, including:
Alex Borhani, Deputy CISO, CSX
Alex Cowan, CEO & Founder, Razorsecure
Alfred Perez, Principal Owner, Perez Consulting LLC
Amir Levintal, CEO, Cylus
Andrea Stoll, Division Director, Cybersecurity Compliance & Enforcement Security Operations, Surface Operations, Transportation Security Administration
Arturo Santos, Information Security Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Architect, Amtrak
Benjamin Callaway, Regional Sales Director, Nozomi Networks
Bruno Corasolla, Global Head of Digital Train, Hitachi Rail
Charles Salas, Director, Fleet Cyber and Cyber Operations, Amtrak
Eddy Thesee, Vice President Cybersecurity at Alstom for products and solutions portfolio, Alstom
Egoitz Lizaso Legarda, Head of Vehicle Cybersecurity, CAF
Gary Eppinger, Vice President – Technology and Chief Information Security Officer, CSX Transportation
Gary Hopewell, Cyber Security Advisor, CISA
Jamison Nesbitt, Founder and Director, Cyber Senate
Jesse Whaley, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Amtrak
Joel Waugh, VP Cybersecurity & Chief Information Security Officer | Office of Cybersecurity | Digital Modernization, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
Josh Russell, Principal Security Architect, CSX Security, CSX
Justin Smith, Director Cybersecurity Engineering, Amtrak
Larry Lowe, Vice President, Technology and Chief Product Security Officer, Wabtec
Leo Melnikov, Partner McKinsey & Company, New York, McKinsey & Company, New York
Mark Conrad, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, AVP Cyber Defense, Amtrak
Mical Solomon, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey
Robert Orr, Independent Cyber Leader, Consultant
Roie Onn, Co-Founder & CEO, Cervello Security
Tariq Habib, Chief Information Security Officer, State of NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority
Todd Ellis, Rail Systems Global Lead – Communications, IT Infrastructure & Cybersecurity, Hatch
The 4th annual Rail Cybersecurity USA conference promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals to gain insights, share expertise, and collaborate on advancing cybersecurity in rail transportation. Attendees are strictly limited to industry leaders and C level executives. To register, visit Rail Cybersecurity USA.
