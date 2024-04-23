Transport Security Administration address Railway Cybersecurity at the Cyber Senate Rail Cybersecurity USA conference

Rail Cybersecurity USA conference Celebration Florida

CELEBRATION , FLORIDA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Senate is proud to announce a pivotal presentation by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) at the 4th annual Rail Cybersecurity USA conference, scheduled for June 11th and 12th in Celebration Florida. Andrea Stoll, Division Director of Cybersecurity Compliance & Enforcement Security Operations, Surface Operations, will deliver insights into TSA Security Directives (SD) and Emergency Amendments (EA), alongside an exploration of SD and EA Requirements, SD Compliance Challenges, and a vision for Future Cybersecurity Maturity.

With over 18 years of experience at the Transportation Security Administration, Andrea Stoll has played an integral role in shaping cybersecurity compliance and enforcement strategies. Her presentation promises to shed light on critical cybersecurity measures necessary for bolstering resilience in surface transportation entities and effectively managing associated risks.

Joining Andrea Stoll on the roster of distinguished speakers are leaders from across the rail cybersecurity industry, including:

Alex Borhani, Deputy CISO, CSX

Alex Cowan, CEO & Founder, Razorsecure

Alfred Perez, Principal Owner, Perez Consulting LLC

Amir Levintal, CEO, Cylus

Andrea Stoll, Division Director, Cybersecurity Compliance & Enforcement Security Operations, Surface Operations, Transportation Security Administration

Arturo Santos, Information Security Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Architect, Amtrak

Benjamin Callaway, Regional Sales Director, Nozomi Networks

Bruno Corasolla, Global Head of Digital Train, Hitachi Rail

Charles Salas, Director, Fleet Cyber and Cyber Operations, Amtrak

Eddy Thesee, Vice President Cybersecurity at Alstom for products and solutions portfolio, Alstom

Egoitz Lizaso Legarda, Head of Vehicle Cybersecurity, CAF

Gary Eppinger, Vice President – Technology and Chief Information Security Officer, CSX Transportation

Gary Hopewell, Cyber Security Advisor, CISA

Jamison Nesbitt, Founder and Director, Cyber Senate

Jesse Whaley, Vice President & Chief Information Security Officer, Amtrak

Joel Waugh, VP Cybersecurity & Chief Information Security Officer | Office of Cybersecurity | Digital Modernization, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority

Josh Russell, Principal Security Architect, CSX Security, CSX

Justin Smith, Director Cybersecurity Engineering, Amtrak

Larry Lowe, Vice President, Technology and Chief Product Security Officer, Wabtec

Leo Melnikov, Partner McKinsey & Company, New York, McKinsey & Company, New York

Mark Conrad, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, AVP Cyber Defense, Amtrak

Mical Solomon, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey

Robert Orr, Independent Cyber Leader, Consultant

Roie Onn, Co-Founder & CEO, Cervello Security

Tariq Habib, Chief Information Security Officer, State of NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Todd Ellis, Rail Systems Global Lead – Communications, IT Infrastructure & Cybersecurity, Hatch

The 4th annual Rail Cybersecurity USA conference promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for industry professionals to gain insights, share expertise, and collaborate on advancing cybersecurity in rail transportation. Attendees are strictly limited to industry leaders and C level executives. To register, visit Rail Cybersecurity USA.