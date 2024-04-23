NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Ltd Appoints Robert Whelan as New Portfolio Manager
NCB Capital Markets Hires Robert Whelan as Portfolio Manager
Robert's unique expertise and client focus mark him as a value-added asset to our team”GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN, GRAND CAYMAN, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investment management firm NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Ltd proudly announces the appointment of Robert Whelan as Portfolio Manager, reinforcing its commitment to excellence and client-centric wealth management.
— Tuula Jalasjaa, Acting Managing Director
Robert, a fully qualified Chartered Accountant and CFA Level III candidate, brings a wealth of experience spanning various financial services sectors. His analytical prowess and global market acumen align seamlessly NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Ltd's strategic approach.
Having trained with a Big Four accounting firm, Robert’s expertise as a Lead Audit Supervisor for private hedge funds and publicly listed funds underscores his robust skill set.
Tuula Jalasjaa, Acting Managing Director of NCB Capital Markets (Cayman) Ltd expressed enthusiasm about Robert’s addition,
“Robert’s exceptional skillset and customer focus make him a value-added addition to the team, and we’re looking forward to introducing him to our clients and colleagues. Robert’s experience across accountancy, audit, research, trading and portfolio construction and management is quite unique and will add considerable value to our clients”’
Robert himself stated, “I’m thrilled to join NCB and the fantastic, client-centric team in Grand Cayman. My financial analysis skills will contribute innovative solutions aligning with NCB’s esteemed reputation the pan-Caribbean region. “
Robert is a graduate of the University College Dublin, Quinn School of Business, specialising in accounting and finance.
Kelly Williamson
Sidekick
+44 7797 823444
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn