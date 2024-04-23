Elgin Dentist Discusses How MedSpa Treatments Can Complement Cosmetic Dentistry
Dr. Dean Lodding, founder of Smile For Life Dental in Elgin, notes how aesthetic services like BOTOX® and facials can complement cosmetic dentistry treatments.ELGIN, IL, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic dentistry treatments can transform the appearance of an individual’s teeth and overall smile, but over time, age-related skin concerns such as fine lines, wrinkles, or a dull complexion may distract from dental improvements. Recognized as one of “America’s Top Dentists” for decades, Elgin cosmetic dentist Dean Lodding, DDS provides insights about the various ways non-surgical aesthetic treatments can complement cosmetic dentistry.
Dr. Lodding explains that a smile makeover is a comprehensive cosmetic dental solution that can provide a fully revitalized aesthetic. This personalized approach to smile rejuvenation typically involves a combination of several treatments to improve the health, appearance, and function of the teeth and gums. Dr. Lodding’s smile makeovers often include teeth whitening for a brighter smile, porcelain veneers to conceal chips, cracks, or gaps, Invisalign® for misaligned teeth, dental implants to replace missing teeth, and more.
As a former president of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and certified member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics, Dr. Lodding aims to take smile rejuvenation to the next level by offering a dedicated medical spa housed within his practice: Serenity Aesthetics, which is led by Dr. Michael Schuiling and Licensed Medical Aesthetician Courtney Palmer. The addition of aesthetic services to a smile makeover plan can address signs of facial aging for an overall more youthful and vibrant look. Dr. Lodding recommends BOTOX® Cosmetic and Jeuveau® injections to temporarily diminish fine lines and wrinkles for a smoother, more rested facial appearance. Furthermore, these wrinkle-inhibiting solutions can contribute to other areas of improvement, such as reducing a “gummy smile” by relaxing the upper lip to hide excessive gum tissue and easing the discomfort associated with temporomandibular joint disorder (TMJ disorder).
Dr. Lodding adds that microneedling can be another approach to reduce the visibility of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as decrease the size of pores and improve skin tone and texture. Also referred to as collagen induction therapy, microneedling works by gently piercing the skin’s surface with small needles to stimulate the production of new collagen and elastin for a more radiant complexion.
Over Dr. Lodding’s decade-spanning career, his goal has always been to help patients elevate their oral health and self-confidence with treatments catered to their unique goals. Dr. Lodding advises individuals interested in combining cosmetic dental improvements with aesthetic treatments to find qualified providers with extensive experience and proven results.
About Dean Lodding, DDS
Dr. Dean Lodding is a cosmetic dentist and the founder of Smile for Life Dental in Elgin, Illinois, where he and his team offer a comprehensive range of family, preventative, cosmetic, restorative, and implant dentistry options. He is a past president of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, a certified member of the American Academy of Facial Esthetics, and he is on the Editorial Board of the Journal of Cosmetic Dentistry. Dr. Lodding and his team at Smile for Life Dental go above and beyond traditional patient care with a full-service, in-house medical spa featuring treatments such as BOTOX® Cosmetic, HydraFacial®, microneedling, and more. Dr. Lodding is available for interview upon request.
