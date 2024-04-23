Summer 2024 Travel Trends Revealed by cozycozy
PARIS, FRENCH, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summer is knocking on our door, and for most Americans that means packing up their bags and starting to plan their getaway. While the U.S. has vast amounts of incredible destinations, sometimes they just want to venture off outside the borders and soak up the local culture and sunbathe on some foreign beach. To help travelers decide where to jet off this summer, cozycozy the accommodation search engine, has compiled a list of the most popular summer destinations that Americans love most.
Cozycozy’s most popular destination list is based on the growth of search demand and the number of reservations for each place. The list was determined based on U.S based travelers looking for stays in March 2023 versus March 2024 with reservation dates from 1st June to 15th September.
The search demand was the highest for the following cities according to cozycozy:
1. Paris (+75%)
2. London (+50%)
3. Rome (+40%)
4. Bangkok (+35%)
5. Cancún (+35%)
The number one summer destination of 2024 - Paris, France
The city of lights and romance has undoubtedly been a top destination for travelers for decades. The approach of the 2024 Summer Olympics, has added a layer of excitement to its usual charm. The interest in the city has increased by 75% on top of the already huge demand, which is understandable as the world's most important sporting event is being held there this year!
London, United Kingdom
As the capital city of England and the United Kingdom, London offers something new every time, with its rich history dating back nearly two millennia. Growth in demand for the city is 50% more this year. May it be the growing curiosity for the Royal family because of its recent news?
Travelers interested in the Royal’s stories, can visit iconic landmarks like Buckingham Palace or Westminster Abbey and learn about their history. But London is much more than this, and American travelers know it.
Rome, Italy
The growing demand for Rome is present not only in the US, but also in other parts of the world. It is no question that Rome has been an all-time favorite destination among Americans for a long time and now, they are more interested in discovering the city. The searches grew by more than 40% on cozycozy this year!
Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok is similar in a way to Rome, as from all parts of the world more and more people tend to spend their holidays there. More and more airlines operate flights to Bangkok, the diverse city of the East, where travelers can experience the duality of bustle and peace. No surprise that the search demand grew by 35%!
Cancún, Mexico
Cancún, the crown jewel of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, has been a long favorite among Americans. This city is a great choice for those looking for a relaxing holiday, but also for those looking to dive into the nightlife.
Direct flights from many major US cities make Cancún an easily reachable destination. This explains the growing demand for the destination, which has increased by more than 35% compared to last year.
The other side of the coin: declining interest
Despite the love for travel, interest in many cities has declined among Americans. The top five destinations that suffered the biggest loss in search demand according to cozycozy’s data as follows:
1. Amsterdam (-60%)
2. Dubai (-60%)
3. Montego Bay (-45%)
4. The Bahamas (-35%)
5. Dominican Republic (-30%)
The reasons can be different in each case. The decreasing demand can be attributed to the Airbnb legislation, which means people can only rent out their Amsterdam home for 30 nights per calendar year.
In the case of Dubai, the decrease is 60% compared to the previous year. Travelers may not know that they would have disastrous weather conditions nowadays in this destination, but demand is likely to fall even further after the floods.
Some airlines have recently canceled their direct flights to Montego Bay, citing a lack of demand, which may be linked to the 45% drop in interest in this destination this year!
The Bahamas, the evergreen love of tourists seems to underperform this year (decrease in demand 35%), while the same is happening to the Dominican Republic (decrease in demand 30%)
