Revere Embarks on New Growth Chapter with Investment from Industry Leader, Josh Higgins
Josh Higgins brings his footwear industry expertise to revere shoes as a strategic investor, aiming to enhance product innovation and market reach.PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, TAIWAN, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revere, the leading orthotic-friendly footwear brand, announces a significant step in its growth journey through their new partnership with footwear accessory brand veteran, Josh Higgins. This strategic move aims to propel Revere into the world's most trusted comfort footwear brand, focusing on independent footwear retailers.
Craig and Annie Truscott, the visionaries behind Revere's success in delivering innovative footwear that combines comfort, movement, and style, welcome Josh Higgins through his company Higgins Sales Group, LLC. in his advisory role as part owner.
Alongside his new capacity with Revere, Higgins will remain dedicated to his primary role as President of OS1st, a renowned brand in performance socks and compression bracing. Through his company Higgins Sales Group, LLC, he will guide Revere, leveraging his proven success in growing innovative brands dedicated to independent retail.
"I am fortunate to continue the innovative work we’re doing at OS1st while simultaneously embarking on a new personal chapter investing in other, like-minded brands. Revere presents an exciting opportunity to continue my personal journey of creating custom experiences for independent retailers across North America," said Josh Higgins. "Partnering with Craig and Annie Truscott, long-time friends and collaborators, makes this decision a no-brainer. Together, we will build on Revere's legacy of innovation and drive its growth in the comfort footwear market."
In addition to becoming a part-owner, Higgins will provide strategic guidance to Revere, drawing upon his extensive experience in product development, sales, and brand growth within the independent retail channel.
Craig Truscott, CEO of Revere, remarked, "Josh's 25 years of success in building innovative footwear accessory brands coupled with his integrity, innovation, trust, and loyalty, aligns perfectly with our core brand values. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard. We look forward to working with Josh as we explore new product and category opportunities to fuel our business growth.”
About Revere
Revere offers a fresh, modern and stylish collection of orthotic-friendly footwear designed with comfort, movement, and style to create shoes for any occasion. Steeped in a wealth of innovation, research and development, the design of our shoes supports the natural contours of your feet to alleviate pressure and pain, such as plantar fasciitis. Comfort is key, style is important, and the perfect fit is non-negotiable. Happy feet live in shoes that fit properly which is why all of our sandals and footwear come with the revere fitting kit, including complimentary strap extensions to enhance adjustability for a custom fit. Alongside adjustable straps, there is the possibility to insert custom orthotics, braces or AFO’s thanks to our removable orthotic footbeds, whilst not compromising the stylish look and feel of our footwear. Visit www.revereshoes.com to learn more.
