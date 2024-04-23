A-CIP Programme Supports Evidence-based Implementation of the Malawi Revenue Authority’s Fraud and Corruption Prevention Strategy

Between 8 - 12 April 2024, under the aegis of the WCO Anti-Corruption & Integrity Promotion (A-CIP) Programme and with funding from Norway, WCO Experts met with Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) officials in Blantyre, Malawi, to support the monitoring and implementation of the integrity initiatives of the Fraud and Corruption Prevention Strategy, in line with the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration and the deliverables of the first version of the WCO Performance Measurement Mechanism (PMM).

In view of the establishment of an evidence-based assessment for the execution of the MRA’s Implementation Plan of the Fraud and Corruption Prevention Strategy, the MRA officials reflected on the methodology to develop the first set of indicators for measuring the set expectations of the Implementation Plan, drawing on indicators available in the WCO PMM. The active discussions tied the lessons learned to specific expected outcomes, focus areas, and indicators to be addressed in the updated Implementation Plan of the Fraud and Corruption Prevention Strategy.

While benefiting from a sustainable partnership with the A-CIP Programme, the MRA is committed to applying the WCO PMM at the national level and improving its performance in reporting mechanisms for corruption misconduct and malpractice, disciplinary compliance and maturity of anti-corruption and integrity preventive measures to achieve an advanced level of integrity.

The WCO A-CIP Programme provides technical assistance and capacity-building support to WCO Member administrations implementing integrity-related initiatives in line with the WCO Revised Arusha Declaration.

For more information, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.