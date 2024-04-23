Submit Release
National summary reports on pesticide residue analyses performed in 2022

In accordance with Article 31 of Regulation (EC) No 396/2005, European Union Member States provide the European Food Safety Authority with the results of their official controls on pesticide residues in food. The Member States, Iceland and Norway provided further information in the form of explanatory text outlining main findings of their control activities during the reference year. This technical report is the compilation of those contributions.

This publication is linked to the following EFSA Journal article: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.2903/j.efsa.2024.8753/full

