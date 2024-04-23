Submit Release
Timor-Leste statement on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste
Ninth Constitutional Government

April 23rd, 2024

Press Release

Timor-Leste statement on the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict 

Timor-Leste follows closely the developments in the Middle East with deep concern and Timor-Leste firmly supports a two-state solution to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Timor-Leste supports the right of the peoples of Palestine and Israel to live side by side in peace, with dignity, and in safety.

As a nation committed to international law and peaceful resolution of conflicts, Timor-Leste underscores the significance of respecting the sovereignty and independence of all states. We reiterate our dedication to promoting dialogue, diplomacy, and multilateral cooperation as the means to address disputes and maintain global peace and security.

Timor-Leste stands ready to support initiatives that uphold the principles of the UN Charter and contribute to a world where conflicts are resolved through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the values of the United Nations. END

